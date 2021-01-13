Valentine's Day at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
Delight her this Valentine's with Strawberry Pistachio Cake for Two at The Houstonian's TRIBUTE restaurant.
Legendary performer Leo Polk will headline at The Houstonian's Mardi Gras Masquerade Party on February 13.
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, located in the Galleria area of Houston, is offering many ways to enjoy its 27-acre playground on Valentine’s weekend.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valentines can celebrate their love with a special hotel package for an evening or weekend together, a Mardi Gras Masquerade Party, or gift certificates for pampering at the new Trellis Spa, reopening in February.
Valentines to Remember Hotel Package
February 12-14
Couples can enjoy the iconic hotel’s romantic Valentine's to Remember hotel package with a special rate, prosecco & chocolates upon arrival, and complimentary parking and late check out. Available add-ons include red roses designed by Sage ‘n’ Bloom, or rose petal turndown service. Book this package online with promo code VDAY, or allow reservations personnel to assist with Valentine’s Day options. Hotel reservations may be contacted at 713-685-6810 or reservations@houstonian.com.
Mardi Gras Masquerade Party
February 13
With Fat Tuesday in mind, The Houstonian is headlining the legendary Leo Polk and the Vincent Trio for an exclusive Mardi Gras Masquerade Party for couples who love to laissez les bons temps rouler! Limited to only 50 guests due to COVID precautions, the high-end dinner will feature entertainment, Louisiana fare and cocktails, house-made King Cake and more. The celebration will be presented in the historic Manor House estate with flow outdoors to its back lawn and fire pit. For reservations, please call 713-812-6932 or email celebrations@houstonian.com.
Valentine’s Dining
February 11-14
For intimate Valentines Dining, make reservations at TRIBUTE for Tex-Lex favorites such as Wood-Fired Gulf Oysters, Bacon-wrapped Bandera Quail, Snapper Ponchartrain and Painted Hills Ribeye. Houstonian pastry chefs have created an elegant Strawberry Pistachio Cake for Two for an impressive dining finale. For dining reservations please call TRIBUTE 713-685-6713.
New Trellis Spa Love
A perfect, indulgent choice for your Valentine is a Spa Gift Certificate for the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian, reopening in February. Exquisitely designed treatment rooms, outdoor spaces, and lounging areas provide many options for rest and relaxation, and the new Soaking Pools & Garden water experience is one-of-its-kind in Texas. Trellis Spa is now accepting reservations for appointments and gift certificates are on sale by calling 713-685-6790. See www.TrellisSpa.com for details.
# # #
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa just celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020. It is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its guest rooms, four onsite dining restaurants, and a classic hotel bar. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 200 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rock slide, sports lap pool, and quiet garden pool. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is now the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception and hallway, leading to all-new redesigned, sophisticated interiors where guests may enjoy hours of undisturbed relaxation. Trellis offers a new outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden experience with open-air cabanas, a scenic treetop dining room, renovated treatment rooms, indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian also opened Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian in July 2020, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
