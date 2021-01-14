Securden Unveils New Channel Partner Program to Tap the Surging Demand for Privileged Access Security Solutions

Securden Bala Venkatramani, CEO, Securden, Inc. Duncan Hume, Vice President, North American Sales, Securden, Inc.

The program provides an immediate path to revenue for VARs and a significant opportunity to drive business in the fastest-growing segment of IT security.

Our goal, through the program, is to build relationships with carefully selected partners that are not only widely respected but also have demonstrated a deep understanding of the importance of PAM” — Bala Venkatramani, CEO, Securden, Inc

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Securden, the rapidly expanding provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM), Endpoint Privilege Management, and Enterprise Password Security platforms today announced a new channel partner program designed to tap the surging demand for PAM solutions and broaden the company’s global footprint.

Duncan Hume, a seasoned sales leader and Vice President of North American sales at Securden, who carries extensive IT Security product and services market expertise, will oversee the new channel partner program and guide strategic initiatives to accelerate growth and customer success.

Securden has witnessed significant growth during 2020 and onboarded organizations of all sizes in banking, financial, government, manufacturing, MSPs, and healthcare segments as its customers. The company now prepares to scale the business to the next level.

“Securden is growing rapidly, and part of the growth strategy relates to recruiting partners that are best-in-class in privileged access security, one of the fastest-growing segments of enterprise IT security,” said Duncan Hume, Vice President, North American sales, Securden, Inc. "My goal is to help these partners unlock a new revenue stream through the resale of Securden solutions and professional services. Unlike competitors in this space whose solutions have grown to be overly complex, expensive to purchase and renew, Securden is affordable, easy to install, manage, and control throughout.”

The new partner program ensures resellers and VARs make great margin selling the Securden suite while providing best of breed technology. The program involves comprehensive technical training, dedicated marketing resources, sharing of leads, and a genuine opportunity to work in a real partnership.

“As the majority of cyberattacks now involve exploitation of privileged access, IT organizations have an imperative to bolster access controls and ensure information security without slowing down the business. Securden precisely helps achieve this,” said Bala Venkatramani, CEO, Securden, Inc. “We see the channel as the key to furthering our global expansion. Our goal, through the partner program, is to build relationships with carefully selected partners that are not only widely respected and trusted but also have demonstrated a deep understanding of the importance of PAM.”

For more information about Securden and the Partner Program, please visit https://www.securden.com/ or call Duncan Hume on 706 347 1867. Email duncan@securden.com

About Securden

Securden is a leading provider of privileged access governance solutions that uniquely combine the zero-trust architecture’s critical security principles, least privilege enforcement, and continuous risk assessment to prevent cyberattacks, malware propagation, and insider exploitation. With a refreshingly new approach, Securden offers complete control over privileged access, visibility without barriers, and superior access governance across cloud, physical, virtual environments. Securden products (Password Vault for Enterprises (https://www.securden.com/password-manager/index.html), Privileged Account Manager (https://www.securden.com/privileged-account-manager/index.html), Endpoint Privilege Management and Application Control (https://www.securden.com/windows-privilege-manager/index.html)) have been designed for security and scalability and are trusted by organizations of all types and sizes, including large banking and financial institutions, government agencies, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, IT service providers, MSPs, and manufacturing companies across the globe. To learn more, visit https://www.securden.com/.