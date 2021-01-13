UPDATE: Charges Filed in Infant Death Investigation

ALBANY, WI – Green County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges in the death of a newborn baby that was found deceased on January 10.

Logan T. Kruckenberg, age 16 of Albany, Wis., has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide and Hiding a Corpse. Kruckenberg will be charged as an adult. The criminal complaint is attached.

Kruckenberg was arrested on January 10, 2020 and is being housed at the Rock County Juvenile Detention Center.

If members of the public have any information to share regarding this incident, contact the Green County Sheriff’s Department at 608-328-9400.

The infant was born on January 5 at a home in Albany. The infant was reported missing on January 9 and found deceased on January 10.

The Albany Police Department leads this investigation, with assistance from the Green County Sheriff’s Office, Green County District Attorney, Green County Child Protective Services, Green County Coroner’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation, DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Wisconsin K9 SOS Search and Rescue.

Green County Assistant District Attorney Laura Kohl is handling the prosecution. The Green County District Attorney’s Office is unable to comment beyond what is contained within the complaint or stated in court, because this is an ongoing criminal prosecution.

Law enforcement continues to request the media’s cooperation in respecting the privacy of the victim’s family and surrounding community as they grapple with this deeply distressing incident.

No further details are available at this time.