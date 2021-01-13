Hot 30 Israeli Cybersecurity Companies To Watch in 2021 Announced by Cybercrime Magazine
Israel, the world’s second largest exporter of cyber technology, features 30 companies on the Hot 150 list who have their R&D based in Israel.””SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of startups have been formed over the past decade to focus on combating cybercrime, which is expected to cost the world $6 trillion annually in 2021 — up from $3 trillion in 2015.
— Steve Morgan, Editor-in-Chief at Cybercrime Magazine
The second annual list of the Hot 150, compiled by Cybersecurity Ventures, recognizes the most innovative companies in the cybersecurity market. The list consists of pure-play companies focused exclusively or primarily on cybersecurity. All companies earn their spot based on merit, there is no “pay-to-play,” no cost to apply or to be listed.
"There are 116 companies with headquarters in the U.S., and 34 with international (non-U.S.) headquarters" says Steve Morgan, founder of Cybersecurity Ventures and Editor-in-Chief at Cybercrime Magazine.
"There are 30 companies in total who have their research and development based in Israel, a cybersecurity powerhouse and the world’s second largest exporter of cyber technology" adds Morgan. Out of the companies listed, 16 have their corporate headquarters in the U.S., presumably to be in closer proximity to venture capital and major customers.
Israel is considered a world leader in the cybersecurity business, and approximately 25 percent of all global investments in cybersecurity go to Israel, according to an article in The Jewish Press – the largest independent weekly Jewish newspaper in the United States – which states Israel's rise as one of the world’s leaders in cybersecurity has been boosted by cooperation between the military, government, education and private sectors, a level of partnership unmatched in the Western world.
The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the need for cybersecurity. "Security leaders and teams were struggling before the new norm to keep up with the evolving cyber threat landscape" says Eyal Benishti , founder and CEO at Tel Aviv based IRONSCALES, developers of a self-learning email security platform. "Today’s scattered workforce and perimeter makes it even harder."
Cybersecurity Ventures expects Israeli companies will push the envelope around remote workforce security – now a must have solution – in 2021.
The selection criteria for inclusion on the 2021 list includes (some but on all of these for each company): Market category; problem solved; feedback from CISOs and security leaders; venture capital raised; founder and management pedigree; executive management and key staff; annual growth (revenue and employees); customer base and notable wins; channel programs; published reviews; media coverage; research and reports published; and other.
WHO’S WHO
Where they are, and what they do:
Aqua Security, founded in 2015. HQ and R&D in Ramat Gan. Cloud Native Application Protection.
Avanan, founded in 2014. HQ in New York, R&D in Tel Aviv. Cloud Email Security Platform.
Avonius, founded in 2017. HQ in New York, R&D in Tel Aviv. Cybersecurity Asset Management.
BigID, founded in 2015. HQ in New York, R&D in Tel Aviv. Data Privacy and Protection.
BioCatch, founded in 2010. HQ and R&D in Tel Aviv. AI Driven Behavioral Biometrics.
Cato Networks, founded in 2015. HQ and R&D in Tel Aviv. Cloud Network Security Platform.
Checkpoint Software, founded in 1993. HQ and R&D in Tel Aviv. Cybersecurity Solutions and Services.
Checkmarx, founded in 2006. HQ and R&D in Ramat Gan. Software Security for DevOps.
Claroty, founded in 2014. HQ in New York, R&D in Tel Aviv. Operational Technology Security.
CyberArk, founded in 1999. HQ and R&D in Petach-Tikva. Privileged Access Security.
Cyberbit, founded in 2015. HQ and R&D in Ra’anana. Cyber Range Training and Simulation.
Cybereason, founded in 2012. HQ in Boston, Mass., R&D in Tel Aviv. Cyber Defense and Response Platform.
Cymulate, founded in 2016. HQ and R&D in Rishon LeZion. Breach and Attack Simulation Platform.
Deep Instinct, founded in 2015. HQ in New York, R&D in Tel Aviv. Deep Learning Cybersecurity.
Forescout, founded in 2000. HQ in San Jose, Calif., R&D in Tel Aviv. Unified Device Visibility for IT & OT.
Guardicore, founded in 2013. HQ and R&D in Tel Aviv. Hybrid Cloud Security Platform.
Hysolate, founded in 2016, HQ and R&D in Tel Aviv. Workspace-as-a-Service Platform.
Imperva, founded in 2002. HQ in San Mateo, Calif., HQ in Tel Aviv. Data and Application Security.
IntSights, founded in 2015. HQ in New York, HQ in Tel Aviv. Threat Intelligence Platform.
IRONSCALES, founded in 2013. HQ and R&D in Tel Aviv. Self-Learning Email Security.
Karamba Security, founded in 2015. HQ and R&D in Hod Hasharon. Automotive Security and IoT Protection.
Orca Security, founded in 2018. HQ in Los Angeles, Calif., HQ in Tel Aviv. Cloud Security Platform.
Perimeter 81, founded in 2018. HQ and R&D in Tel Aviv. Secure Access for Remote Workforce.
SCADAfence, founded in 2014. HQ in New York, R&D in Tel Aviv. OT and IoT Cybersecurity Platform.
Semperis, founded in 2013. HQ and R&D in Ramat Gan. Identity Driven Cyber Resilience.
SentinelOne, founded in 2013. HQ in Mountain View, Calif., R&D in Tel Aviv. AI Powered Security Platform.
Skybox Security, founded in 2002. HQ in San Jose, Calif., R&D in Herzliya. Security Posture Management.
ThetaRay, founded in 2013. HQ and R&D in Hod Hasharon. Big Data Security Analytics.
Tufin, founded in 2005. HQ in Boston, Mass., R&D in Tel Aviv. Network Security Policy Automation.
Varonis, founded in 2005. HQ in New York, R&D in Herzliya. Enterprise Data Security Platform.
The list of 150 cybersecurity companies is a resource guide for CIOs, CISOs, CSOs, IT and security teams at Fortune 500 and Global 2000 corporations, as well as small-to-midsized businesses of all sizes and types globally.
