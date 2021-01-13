Altis Labs Announces Launch of Nota – a Clinical Information Platform to Accelerate Therapeutic R&D

Nota leverages AI to predict patient outcomes from imaging data so sponsors can better prioritize their most promising therapies

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altis Labs, Inc. (“Altis”) is announcing the launch of Nota, its clinical information software platform. Nota enables researchers to operationalize clinical trial imaging data, access predictive imaging biomarkers, and accelerate R&D at scale.

Altis also announces that Bayer AG (“Bayer”), which entered into a development agreement with Altis in 2020, will be one of the first biopharmaceutical companies to gain access to the Nota platform.

“Predictive insights that go beyond traditional image interpretation frameworks, which have limitations, will help us gain additional insights into our trial data” says Guido Mathews, Head Digital Diagnostics, Bayer Radiology R&D. “Combined with automated imaging data management tools, Nota can have significant implications for optimizing trial design, streamlining clinical operations, and informing go/no-go decisions to help patients receive better care sooner. We’re excited to be working with Altis to accelerate imaging evaluations in clinical trials.”

Using Altis’ cloud-based software platform powered by deep learning, biopharma can incorporate comprehensive outcome predictions at the image, patient, and cohort level to improve clinical trial design and more confidently anticipate clinical endpoints. Such insights have the potential to significantly accelerate development timelines, lower drug development costs, and improve the likelihood of trial success across therapeutic areas.

“We estimate that in 2019 biopharma spent $68 billion conducting clinical trials for oncology indications that will ultimately fail to gain regulatory approval,” said Felix Baldauf-Lenschen, CEO of Altis. “Trial sponsors are continually seeking ways to better understand clinical data and maximize chances of trial success so that patients get access to effective treatments sooner.”

Baldauf-Lenschen added "Companies such as Bayer can now leverage our platform and expertise to gain further insight into clinical data. We are delighted to work with Bayer and their LifeHub UK innovation network to advance our shared goal of improving patient outcomes.”

Altis’ areas of focus include oncology, cardiology, and respiratory diseases that rely on imaging across the clinical development cycle and throughout the patient journey.

About Altis Labs

Altis is a clinical information company advancing medical research and knowledge. Altis’ software platform Nota enables researchers to operationalize imaging data and leverage predictive imaging insights at scale. Life sciences companies use Nota to accelerate and optimize R&D of their most promising therapies across all stages of clinical development. Altis is headquartered in Toronto, a global city recognized for its deep learning research and medical institutions. To learn more, visit www.altislabs.com | info@altislabs.com.

About Bayer AG

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of healthcare and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2019, the Group employed around 104,000 people and had sales of 43.5 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.9 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.