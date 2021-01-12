Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dunleavy Administration Reopens Two Interior Road Maintenance Stations

(Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy is proud to announce the reopening of two State of Alaska highway road maintenance stations. The Birch Lake Station located on the Richardson Highway, and the Chitina Station on the Edgerton Highway, will reopen this winter to improve highway safety during Alaska’s long winter season.

“As I have always said, public safety remains the first priority of my administration,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Alaska’s long dark winters call for proper plowing and sanding, especially on rural highways like the Edgerton and Richardson so we can keep the roads, and Alaskans, as safe as possible.”

Chitina Station, at milepost 28 of the Edgerton Highway, reopened yesterday. The Birch Lake Station, located at milepost 307 on the Richardson Highway, will be in operation this month.

Federal Cares Act funding will be used to reopen the stations for the remainder of FY21 and FY22.

