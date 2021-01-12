Lucky for Life® player wins $25K a year – For LIFE!

January 12, 2021

A WyoLottoⓇ player hit the second highest prize on the Lucky for Life game. Although the player wishes to keep her name confidential, she wanted to remind players that winning happens in Wyoming, and she is proof!

The player collected her winnings at the very end of 2020, welcoming a new year with her new winnings. The cash prize total for this level of win is $390,000 and was won on the Dec. 14, 2020 draw.

The winner purchased her ticket at the Big Horn Y in Sheridan, Wyo. Although she loves to pick her numbers, she tested her luck with a quick pick.

The winner said she was so shocked when she was checking her numbers one day while getting gas, that she asked her husband to check. He too couldn’t believe it, so he called his kids to have them check.

The longtime Wyoming resident said she is very excited to give to others with these winning and is still in shock.

In addition to Lucky for Life, WyoLotto also offers these jackpot games: