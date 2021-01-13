Hoyer Discusses Upcoming Impeachment Vote on CNN’s “OutFront with Erin Burnett”

Click here to watch the video.

“Any fair-minded person who is simply not just voting out of partisan motivation has got to say that the facts and principle demand that this President be held accountable.”

“I believe there will be, hopefully, a significant number of Republicans who will speak out for principle, speak out for the Constitution and the protection of democracy, and strongly against a President of the United States urging people to undermine our democracy… I’m hopeful that a significant number of Republicans will stand up for principle.”

“We're taking every precaution to protect democracy. Yes, the Capitol building; yes, the Members; yes, the staff, obviously, but what we are protecting is democracy. The ability in the face of threats, intimidation, and armed insurrection - armed insurrection and sedition - to continue to be the country that can be an example of how democracy ought to work.”