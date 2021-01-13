ACT Capital Advisors Represents OnSite PRO, Inc. in its Exclusive Distribution Agreement with IPS Corporation
ACT Capital Advisors is pleased to announce that its client, OnSite PRO, Inc. ("OnSite") has entered into an exclusive worldwide distribution agreement with
IPS Corporation (“IPS”) for FloodStop products. FloodStop is a line of point-of-use flood protection devices for residential and light commercial applications.
FloodStop will be integrated into IPS’ Diversified Products sales organization and inventoried in IPS’ two U.S. master distribution centers. FloodStop will be distributed under the IPS “One Order, One Shipment, One Invoice” program.
“We look forward to partnering with IPS Corp. to expand FloodStop’s market penetration,” said Scott Walter, OnSite PRO’s Founder and President. “The IPS brand and distribution network is a natural fit for FloodStop and I am confident that this deal will result in a win for all sides.”
“FloodStop is the market leader in leak detection and adds another strong brand to the IPS offering,” said IPS Corp. Division President Nick Cassella. “This distribution deal further advances our strategy to bring new and innovative solutions to our customers.”
ACT’s Kevin Outcalt (Managing Director), Trevor Hill (Vice President), Michael Seeley (Associate), and Spencer Mueller (Associate) advised OnSite with respect to the transaction.
About OnSite PRO, Inc.
Founded in 2000, OnSite manufactures and distributes the FloodStop family of leak detection and water shut-off products for use with water heaters, washing machines, ice makers, sinks, dishwashers, and other applications. More information at http://www.getfloodstop.com/.
About IPS Corporation
Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Compton, California, IPS Corporation is a leading manufacturer of plumbing and roofing products, solvent cements, and adhesives for residential, commercial, and industrial use. More information at https://ipscorp.com/plumbing/.
About ACT Capital Advisors
ACT Capital Advisors is a premier Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) firm representing middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 30-year history of deal making, closing 200+ transactions and unlocking over $2.5 billion in wealth for its clients. More information at https://actcapitaladvisors.com/.

