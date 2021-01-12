Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DHHL NEWS RELEASE: Fencing Projects Scheduled in Waimānalo

Posted on Jan 12, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

(Waimānalo, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Allied Security Fencing, is scheduled to complete two small-scale fencing projects in Waimānalo, Oʻahu over the next several weeks.

A six-foot-tall, 600-foot long fence will be erected within the Kakaina Subdivision, where homes are currently being constructed on awarded vacant lots. The project will begin this week and is anticipated to be completed by Jan. 21, 2021.

The second project will enclose unencumbered lands along Kalanianaʻole Highway, neighboring DHHL’s Kupuna Housing project. Installation of a six-foot-tall, 600-foot long fence is planned to begin on Jan. 22, 2021 and be completed by Feb. 2, 2021.

Residents who reside in the work areas should anticipate normal construction noise and are advised that construction equipment will be in the community during normal business hours, weather permitting.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

###

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands: The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Media Contact: Cedric Duarte Information and Community Relations Officer Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (808) 620-9591 (808) 342-0873 [email protected]

