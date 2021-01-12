DHHL NEWS RELEASE: Fencing Projects Scheduled in Waimānalo

Newsroom Posted on Jan 12, 2021 in Latest News

(Waimānalo, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Allied Security Fencing, is scheduled to complete two small-scale fencing projects in Waimānalo, Oʻahu over the next several weeks.

A six-foot-tall, 600-foot long fence will be erected within the Kakaina Subdivision, where homes are currently being constructed on awarded vacant lots. The project will begin this week and is anticipated to be completed by Jan. 21, 2021.

The second project will enclose unencumbered lands along Kalanianaʻole Highway, neighboring DHHL’s Kupuna Housing project. Installation of a six-foot-tall, 600-foot long fence is planned to begin on Jan. 22, 2021 and be completed by Feb. 2, 2021.

Residents who reside in the work areas should anticipate normal construction noise and are advised that construction equipment will be in the community during normal business hours, weather permitting.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

Media Contact: Cedric Duarte Information and Community Relations Officer Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (808) 620-9591 (808) 342-0873 [email protected]