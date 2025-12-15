Office of the Governor – Statements – Gov. Green, Fire Marshal Honor Chief Kazuo Todd
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GOVERNOR JOSH GREEN, STATE FIRE MARSHAL STATEMENTS ON THE DEATH OF HAWAIʻI COUNTY FIRE CHIEF AND STATE FIRE COUNCIL CHAIR KAZUO TODD
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 14, 2025
Attributable to Governor Josh Green:
“Jaime and I send our heartfelt aloha to the Todd ʻohana. Chief Todd was passionate about keeping people safe and his leadership was an example for those in the fire service in Hawaiʻi County and across the state. While we mourn his sudden loss, each of us can be proud of and grateful for the legacy of dedication and service he exemplified.”
Attributable to State Fire Marshal Dori Booth:
“The Office of the State Fire Marshal extends its deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of Hawai’i County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd, following his sudden and unexpected death. His leadership, dedication and service profoundly strengthened the safety and resilience of our communities statewide in his role as Chair of the State Fire Council. The Office of the State Fire Marshal stands ready to provide any support needed and remains committed to walking alongside the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department with respect, compassion and solidarity in the days ahead.”
Photo of Dori Booth, Governor Green and Kazuo Todd, courtesy Office of the Governor, can be found here.
# # #
