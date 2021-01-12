Wolf Administration Offers Resources for Pennsylvanians to Safely Support Local Restaurants

Harrisburg, PA — As Pennsylvania continues to mitigate the COVID-19 public health crisis, the Wolf Administration today said Pennsylvanians can take a few simple steps to ensure that they are supporting their local restaurants, including utilizing online resources that promote safe dining options.

“Pennsylvanians have several options and resources available when choosing where to enjoy a meal and support their local restaurants,” said Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin. “At the same time, being able support our restaurants, owners, and employees—some of whom may have been in our neighborhoods and lives as long as we can remember—gives us a sense of community that many of us need during this time. It’s a way to see some of our favorite faces, albeit safely behind masks, and make those connections that many of us are missing from businesses we are used to frequenting.”

The administration offers opportunities for Pennsylvanians to explore restaurants that are operating safely and encourages Pennsylvanians to continue to support local eateries through the dining options that are now available to them.

If choosing to dine out, consumers can first go online to explore restaurants that are Open & Certified using the searchable online listing of Open & Certified restaurants. Consumers can add to their sense of safety and confidence for in-person dining by using the newly launched COVID Inspection Dashboard for restaurants’ current status on both food and safety inspection reports.

Consumers can also support restaurants from the comfort of their home by ordering take-out or delivery. Visit the CarryoutPA website, which offers a comprehensive list of restaurants offering takeout, curbside, or delivery services.

Purchase gift cards to save for a future dine-in or dine-out experience and consider buying gift cards as gifts for family and friends.

Finally, whether dining in or dining out, leave positive reviews online or share updates on social media to let others know about a safe and enjoyable experience.

“The vast majority of restaurant owners have been following the state’s mitigation orders,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “We are working with businesses to help build online sales and accommodate their customers safely. As we continue our work to protect public health and safety, we can all do our part by supporting businesses from the comfort of our homes through takeout or delivery, or confidently and safely dining out at self-certified businesses.”

According to the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, 4 percent of the national Gross Domestic Product is spent on eating out, with the restaurant industry generating around $863 billion in 2019.

For more information, Pennsylvanians should visit the Open & Certified PA website.

