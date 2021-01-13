Rock Kandy Goes Live, with the Release of Durga's Brand New Line of Mala Meditation Beads
Like a beacon of warm light welcoming the weary traveler, meditation tools created by Durga are providing soul nourishing support during troubled times.
Many are sharing their experiences with implementing a regular meditation practice while utilizing a dedicated spiritual piece, and the inspiring and positive impact this has on their practice.”NORTH PORT, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mala Meditation Beads, hand crafted by Durga of Rock Kandy, are made with superior quality, high grade semi-precious gemstones. They consist of 108 individually hand knotted stones, are double strung with durable nylon cord, and are finished with a guru bead, an amplifying crystal, and a handmade tassel. There is a wide range of semi-precious stones to suit a wide range of healing, energetic, and spiritual needs.
Master designer and artist Durga-Tassey, owner of Rock Kandy, is releasing a brand-new line of Mala Meditation Bead Collections. Each mala strand will be individually hand knotted by the designer herself. Collections include: Maha Shiva, Maha Shakti, Limited Edition Kandy Couture, and the Rock Kandy Signature Collection: The Beachcomber. All collections will be released and available to the public on January 17, 2021, with the launch of the Rock Kandy live website.
Rock Kandy is well known for helping those new to a meditation practice, or those looking to enhance an existing practice, so that they can begin to experience elevation and transformation of body, mind, and spirit.
Thus, for the first time, Durga has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular Mala Meditation Bead designs. These new collections are scheduled to go live on January 17, 2021, and will be sold exclusively on the website rockkandytm.com. The limited pieces are expected to sell out by the end of the season.
The collections are designed to inspire one to seek deeper answers, awareness, and truth from within. When one can quiet the mind and the thoughts, one can tap into the limitless source of inner wisdom, intuition, and Silence. When this happens, true and real transformation can take place, on all levels of being.
There are a wide range of color frequencies and healing energies, from soothing to invigorating, and everything in between.
Mala Beads can be worn as healing, energetic, protective spiritual jewelry. These vibrant, lovingly handcrafted malas are sure to turn heads and fetch many compliments when worn as a statement piece. However, mala beads used solely for meditation practice are considered sacred objects, and should not be worn out on the town, unless they are kept underneath the clothing. Regardless of the use, one will soon benefit from the subtle yet powerful energetic and healing properties of the crystals and mindful intentions imparted within each piece.
In addition, Durga’s collections also include a wealth of information specific to each piece, along with helpful suggestions and tips to ensure a successful regular or daily meditation practice, should one seek to do so.
Each individual Mala Meditation Strand has its own name. A few examples are:
• White Moonstone and Faceted Clear Crystal Quartz
• Red Garnet, Sunstone, and Faceted Clear Crystal Quartz
• Purple Amethyst, Rainbow Flourite, and Faceted Clear Crystal Quartz
• The Beachcomber: Amazonite Stone with Crystal Quartz
• The Maha Shakti Collection and the Maha Shiva Collection
The Mala Meditation Bead Collection pieces range in price from $117 to $216.
There is a road to inner peace. As this road is navigated, one may inevitably find themselves in unfamiliar territory. This is the road less traveled; the sacred journey deep within. For those feeling lost or confused, know that there is support, guidance, and most of all love. Durga is both honored and joyful to have inspired so many, in their quest for reconnection to the Divine Source within. Durga extends the warmest welcome and gratitude to her fans, who have been patiently awaiting the launch of the Rock Kandy website, along with her new handmade collections.
About Rock Kandy TM
Durga-Tassey began designing mindfulness and meditation tools after suffering the shattering and devastating loss of her beloved daughter and only child. She was faced with the very real possibility of being completely consumed and destroyed by the grief, and for a period of time, it looked like this was the way it would unfold. However, the glimmer of a spiritual path began to flicker out of the gloomy depths, beckoning with lofty promises of healing and transformation. Slowly, tentatively, she embarked upon this path, and through dedicated practices such as meditation, yoga, and breath work, along with the continued practice of self-inquiry and surrender, she was able to find her way back to living, albeit in a completely new way. She became living proof that by Grace, one can heal and transform from devastating loss. Beauty can come of all things. Durga’s healing journey was the catalyst for an explosion of creative energy. She began hand crafting intricate, mindful, meditation pieces as part of her own healing practice. She quickly realized the great need and value for such items, and the impact they can have when used as part of a holistic healing modality.
