IMF Executive Board Completes First and Second Reviews of the Central African Republic’s Arrangement Under the Extended Credit Facility and Approves US$ 34.4 Million Disbursement

January 12, 2021

Completion of the reviews enables an immediate disbursement of US$ 34.4 million)

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on C.A.R.’s economy but appears now somewhat contained

Program implementation has improved over recent months, during which the authorities focused on ensuring that emergency donor financing is efficiently and transparently used to fight the pandemic.

Washington, DC – January 12, 2021: The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today completed the first and second reviews of the Central African Republic’s (CAR) economic and financial program supported by an Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement. Completion of the reviews enables the disbursement of SDR 23.87 million, about US$ 34.4million), bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 35.8 million, about US$ 51.6million.

In completing the two reviews, the Executive Board also approved the authorities’ request for waiver of non-observance of performance criteria.

CAR’s ECF arrangement was originally approved by the Executive Board on December 20, 2019 for SDR 83.55 million, about US$ 115.1 million, or 75 percent of the Central African Republic’s quota in the Fund) – See Press Release No 19/484.

The IMF-supported program aims to maintain macroeconomic stability, strengthen administrative capacity, governance and the business climate, and address the country’s protracted balance of payment needs.

Following the Executive Board discussion on CAR, Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, made the following statement:

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on C.A.R.’s economy but appears to be somewhat contained. Performance under the ECF arrangement has been adversely affected by the pandemic and early policy and reform shortfalls. Program implementation has, however, improved over recent months, during which the authorities focused on ensuring that emergency donor financing is efficiently and transparently used to fight the pandemic and alleviate its impact on the most vulnerable. Substantial progress was also made in implementing structural reforms.

“Looking ahead, the authorities will pursue their efforts to support the economic recovery and make progress toward poverty reduction. They aim to prioritize social spending, improve domestic revenue mobilization, consolidate the single treasury account, and enhance public sector supervision. They will also implement reforms to strengthen governance and the business climate, including through the submission to parliament of a new anti-corruption law and the publication of public procurement contracts.

“Continued financial and technical support from development partners remains critical to the program’s success. Given its high risk of debt distress and limited revenue base, C.A.R. will have to continue to rely heavily on grant financing for its most pressing spending needs.

“C.A.R.’s program will continue to be supported by implementation of policies and reforms by the CEMAC regional institutions, which notably aim at supporting an increase in regional net foreign assets.”

Central African Republic: Selected Economic and Financial Indicators, 2018-2025 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Est. ECF Est. ECF RCF Proj. ECF RCF Proj. Proj. (Annual percentage change; unless otherwise indicated) National income and prices GDP at constant prices 3.8 4.5 3.0 5.0 1.0 0.0 5.0 4.0 3.5 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 GDP per capita at constant prices 2.3 2.8 1.3 3.2 -0.7 -1.8 3.1 2.0 1.5 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 GDP at current prices 5.2 7.4 5.4 7.6 3.4 1.9 7.6 6.6 6.1 7.7 7.6 7.6 7.6 GDP deflator 1.3 2.8 2.4 2.5 2.3 2.0 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 CPI (annual average) 1.6 3.2 2.7 2.5 1.2 2.1 2.5 2.5 1.8 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 CPI (end-of-period) 4.6 -0.3 -2.8 2.5 3.5 3.0 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 Money and credit Broad money 14.0 3.2 8.9 14.9 12.3 7.5 5.8 0.8 10.3 4.0 4.7 6.6 7.9 Credit to the economy 11.5 3.0 -1.0 5.0 -2.0 -3.0 7.0 7.0 5.0 8.0 8.0 8.0 8.0 External sector Export volume of goods 10.3 -6.5 -6.7 14.9 -9.9 -3.1 6.0 11.5 8.2 10.7 12.6 10.0 8.8 Import volume of goods -0.8 10.4 11.3 7.8 -1.3 -0.8 4.0 4.5 0.1 4.6 6.1 5.8 6.6 Terms of trade -12.5 12.7 14.7 3.5 -0.1 -19.6 2.2 5.9 5.3 2.4 3.0 1.2 3.8 (Percent of GDP; unless otherwise indicated) Gross national savings 8.4 10.5 9.7 10.6 10.5 11.1 11.0 10.6 9.7 10.6 11.3 12.0 12.6 Of which: current official transfers 3.0 6.0 6.0 3.7 5.2 5.7 3.4 3.7 3.7 3.2 2.7 2.2 1.8 Gross domestic savings -1.4 -1.9 -3.7 0.3 -1.1 -0.8 0.9 -0.1 -1.2 0.2 1.3 2.1 3.2 Government -1.2 -1.6 -2.5 -1.3 -4.3 -4.5 -0.9 -0.6 -2.3 -1.0 -0.5 -0.4 -0.2 Private sector -0.2 -0.3 -1.2 1.6 3.2 3.8 1.7 0.5 1.1 1.2 1.9 2.5 3.4 Consumption 101.4 101.9 103.7 99.7 101.1 100.8 99.1 100.1 101.2 99.8 98.7 97.9 96.8 Government 7.7 7.3 8.0 7.5 8.9 9.0 7.5 7.5 8.0 7.7 7.7 7.8 7.7 Private sector 93.7 94.6 95.6 92.3 92.2 91.7 91.7 92.5 93.2 92.1 91.0 90.1 89.0 Gross investment 16.4 16.2 14.7 16.9 16.2 18.6 16.3 15.9 15.8 16.2 16.8 17.5 18.1 Government 7.4 7.1 5.6 7.9 8.7 11.1 7.2 7.6 7.5 7.3 7.3 7.5 7.6 Private sector 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.0 7.5 7.5 9.0 8.3 8.3 8.9 9.5 10.0 10.5 External current account balance with grants -8.0 -5.6 -4.9 -6.3 -5.7 -7.6 -5.3 -5.2 -6.1 -5.6 -5.5 -5.5 -5.6 without grants -12.3 -12.9 -12.3 -11.6 -12.5 -15.0 -10.4 -10.7 -11.7 -10.8 -10.2 -9.7 -9.4 Overall balance of payments -1.7 1.0 -1.1 1.3 -0.5 -0.3 1.5 0.2 -0.2 0.2 2.0 2.4 2.6 Central government finance Total revenue (including grants) 16.6 19.4 18.3 18.6 19.6 21.8 18.4 18.9 18.0 18.3 18.1 17.7 17.4 of which: domestic revenue 8.9 8.7 8.7 9.7 8.5 8.5 10.0 10.3 9.3 10.2 10.7 10.9 11.1 Total expenditure 1 17.6 17.6 16.9 19.0 21.7 24.3 18.3 18.6 19.3 18.6 18.6 18.8 19.0 of which: capital spending 7.4 7.1 5.6 7.9 8.7 11.1 7.2 7.6 7.5 7.3 7.3 7.5 7.6 Overall balance Excluding grants -8.7 -8.9 -8.2 -9.3 -13.1 -15.8 -8.2 -8.3 -10.0 -8.4 -7.9 -8.0 -7.9 Including grants -1.0 1.8 1.4 -0.4 -2.1 -2.5 0.2 0.4 -1.3 -0.4 -0.6 -1.1 -1.6 Domestic primary balance 2 -1.7 -3.0 -3.5 -2.7 -5.8 -6.2 -2.5 -2.5 -4.0 -2.8 -2.5 -2.5 -2.5 Public sector debt 3 50.0 47.1 47.2 42.6 47.1 46.8 39.8 44.5 44.1 40.9 38.8 37.2 35.8 Of which: domestic debt 4 12.8 10.4 11.1 6.9 7.3 9.5 5.8 6.2 7.1 6.2 5.7 5.3 4.8 Of which: external debt 37.2 36.7 36.1 35.7 39.8 37.3 34.0 38.3 36.9 34.8 33.2 31.9 31.0 Memorandum items: GDP per capita (US dollars) 489 500 480 534 486 481 567 513 525 558 591 622 655 Nominal GDP (CFAF billions) 1,266 1,360 1,334 1,464 1,380 1,360 1,575 1,471 1,443 1,554 1,672 1,799 1,935 Sources: C.A.R. authorities and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1 Expenditure is on a cash basis. 2 Excludes grants, interest payments, and externally-financed capital expenditures. 3 The changes in domestic debt estimates reflect a correction of the estimates reported in the RCF’ staff report tables, which had not been updated. This did not affect the debt sustainability analysis. 4 Comprises government debt to BEAC, commercial banks, and government arrears.