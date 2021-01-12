For The Record – December

For The Record: MDE Permits, Licenses, Certifications Applications and Issuances

The following are partial lists by county of permit, license, and certification applications and issuances as well as other permitting activity at the Maryland Department of the Environment. For more information on these permits, please contact Amanda Degen at (410) 537-4120.

Applications Received 11/16/2020 thru 12/15/2020

ALLEGANY

MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF CUMBERLAND -57 N Liberty St, Cumberland, MD 21502 (20-1125) Water permit to construct a CSO pipeline at the site of Mill Race to CSO Storage Facility

ANNE ARUNDEL

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 445 Maxwell Frye Rd, Millersville MD 21108 (20-1126) Sewage permit to construct a force main replacement at the site of Fort Smallwood Rd & Weldon Rd

CLASSIC GROUP, L.L.C. – 80-SP-0838-G – 8120 Woodmont Ave Ste 300, Bethesda, MD 20814

THE CONCOURCE, A COMMERCIAL CONDOMINIUM, INC. – 7811 Montrose Rd, Ste 240, Potomac, MD 20854 (20-1127) Water permit to construct a well water treatment at the site of 303 Najoles Rd

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY ANNAPOLIS CARR CREEK MARINA – 66 Halligan Rd, Annapolis, MD 21402. Application received for WMA5 GDP-Modification GDP Modification NOI

SEVERN WTP & DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM – 8200 Deerfield Ct, Severn, MD 21144. Application received for WMA5 GDP-renew GDP Renewal NOI

BALTIMORE CITY

NORTH LOCUST POINT MARINE TERMINAL – 1430 Wallace, Baltimore, MD 21230. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

RSI TINSTAR – 3711 E. Monument St, Baltimore City, MD 21205. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

BALTIMORE

EASTERN LANDFILL GAS, LLC – 6259 Days Cove Rd, White Marsh, MD 21162. Application received for 2020 005-2581 Renewal SPTO for Landil Gas only

NATIONAL TIRE & BATTERY #7309 – 1318 Merritt Blvd, Dundalk, MD 21222. Application received for Scrap Tire Secondary Collection Facility License Application

CAROLINE

MD DNR-MARTINAK STATE PARK – 137 Deep Shore Rd, Denton, MD 21629. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

RELIANCE TREATED WOOD – 2000 Industrial Park Rd, Federalsburg, MD 21632. Application received for 2020 011-0107 Ren. SPTO for Wood Preservation

TUCKAHOE STATE PARK – 13070 Crouse Mill Rd, Queen Anne, MD 21657. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

CARROLL

LIBERTYTOWN EAST WATER SYSTEM – PWSID 010-0038 – 12306A Cracked Bell Court, Union Bridge, MD 21791. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF TANEYTOWN – 17 E Baltimore St, Taneytown, MD 21787 (20-1124) Sewage permit to construct a sludge dewatering upgrade at the treatment plant at the site of Taneytown

MHC OPERATING LIMITED PARTNERSHIP – 8800 Bronx Ave, Skokie, IL 60077-1084 (20-1132) Water permit to remove an existing dam and relocate the effluent discharge line at the site of 7848 East Hill Rd

CECIL

TRENT ENTERPRISES LLC – 910 W Pulaski Hwy, Elkton, MD 21921. Application received for Scrap Tire Hauler License Application

FREDERICK

CAMBRIDGE FARM WATER SYSTEM – PWSID 010-0033 – 4201 Stockton Place, Jefferson, MD 21755. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

CLOVER HILL III WATER SYSTEM – PWSID 010-0031 – 8171A Stoneridge Dr, Frederick, MD 21704. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

COPPERFIELD WATER SYSTEM – PWSID 010-0037 – 3352 Westport Dr, Jefferson, MD 21755. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

FORT DETRICK UNITED STATES ARMY GARRISON – 810 Shreider St, Ft. Detrick, MD 21702 (20-1131) Water permit to remove an existing water filtration system at the site of Ditto Ave and Fagan Lane

FOUNTAINDALE WATER SYSTEM – PWSID 010-0013 – 7213 Beechtree Lane, Middletown, MD 21769. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

FREDERICK COUNTY WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM – 24 Towns And Subdivisions, County-wide, MD 21704. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

LIBERTYTOWN APARTMENTS WATER SYSTEM – PWSID 010-0036 – 11920 Main Street, Libertytown, MD 21704. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

NEW DESIGN WATER SYSTEM – PWSID 010-0030 – 850 New Design Rd, Tuscarora, MD 21790. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

SAMHILL WATER SYSTEM – PWSID 010-0040 – 13670A Sam Hill Dr, Mount Airy, MD 21771. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

WATERSIDE WATER SYSTEM – PWSID 010-0029 – 7976 Thrush Court, Frederick, MD 21701. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

WHITE ROCK WATER SYSTEM – PWSID 010-0026 – 9325 White Rock Way, Frederick, MD 21702. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

WINDSOR KNOLLS WATER SYSTEM – PWSID 010-0041 – 11238 Windsor Rd, Ijamsville, MD 21754. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

HARFORD

CITY OF ABERDEEN – 60 N Parke St, Aberdeen, MD 21001 (20-1130) Water permit to replace a digester cover at the site of 413 Magazine Rd

RECLAIM COMPANY @ HAVRE DE GRACE MIDDLE SCHOOL – 401 Lewis Ln, Havre De Grace, MD 21078. Application received for Simple PTC for portable crush/screen equipment @ temp site

SUSQUEHANNA STATE PARK WTP & DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM – 801 Stafford Rd, Havre De Grace, MD 21078. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

HOWARD

AMAZON.COM SERVICES, LLC – SMD1 – 7200 Dorsey Run Rd, Elkridge, MD 21075. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

KENT

NICHOLSON DROP-OFF CENTER – 23750 Larney Nick Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620. Application received for Scrap Tire Hauler License Application

MONTGOMERY

WASHINGTON GAS – ROCKVILLE STATION – 7301 Westmore Rd, Rockville, MD 20850. Application received for WMA3 Groundwater – Renewal Application

PRINCE GEORGE’S

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE – 3466 North Carolina Ave, Andrews Air Force Base, MD 20762. Application received for 2020 033-0655 Renewal Syn-Minor SPTO for Military Base

BEALL FUNERAL HOME – 6512 NW Crain Hwy, Bowie, MD 20715. Application received for 2020 033-2744 Initial SPTO for (1) Human and (1) Animal Crematory

WSSC WATER – 14502 Sweitzer Lane, Laurel, MD 20707 (20-1128) Water permit to replace an influent splitter box and new flow metering at the site of 6600 Crain Hwy

QUEEN ANNE’S

AZZ ENCLOSURE SYSTEMS/PEI – 3011 Millington Rd, Millington, MD 21651. Application received for WMA3 Groundwater – Renewal Application

ST. MARY’S

CHARLOTTE HALL CENTER, INC. WWTP – 29940 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Application received for WMA4 Groundwater – Renew Application

ST. MARY’S COUNTY METROPOLITAN COMMISSION – 23121 Camden Way, California, MD 20619 (20-1129) Water permit to construct a water system replacement at the site of St. Clements Shores

SAINT MARY’S VISITOR CENTER WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM – 18751 Hogaboom Lane, Saint Mary’s City, MD 20686. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

WICOMICO SHORES WWTP – 35757 Golf Course Rd, Chaptico, MD 20621. Application received for WMA4 Groundwater – Renew Application

WASHINGTON

AMAZON.COM SERVICES, LLC DBA7 – 16604 Industrial Lane, Williamsport, MD 21795. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

FORT FREDERICK WTP & DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM – 11100 Fort Frederick Rd, Big Pool, MD 21711. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MARTIN MARIETTA – BOONSBORO QUARRY – 20301 Benevola Church Rd, Boonsboro, MD 21713. Application received for Toxics PTC for (1) Conveyor

WICOMICO

MARDELA MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOLS – 24940 Delmar Rd, Mardela Springs, MD 21837. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

NORTHWESTERN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 9975 Sharptown Rd, Mardela Springs, MD 21837. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

WESTSIDE PRIMARY SCHOOL – 6046 Quantico Rd, Quantico, MD 21856. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

WORCESTER

TOWN OF BERLIN – 9943 Old Ocean City Blvd, Berlin, MD 21811. Application received for WMA1 Surface – Renewal Application

Permits Issued 11/16/2020 thru 12/15/2020

ALLEGANY

DAN’S MOUNTAIN STATE PARK – 17410 Recreation Area Rd, Lonaconing, MD 21539. Issued GDP New Registration

LITTLE ORLEANS CAMPGROUND – 31661 Green Forest Dr, SE, Little Orleans, MD 21766. Issued Permit

ANNE ARUNDEL

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY ANNAPOLIS (NSAA) 181 Wainright Rd, Annapolis, MD 21402 (20-16-1085) Water permit to construct a recycle stream, a centrifuge, and a double disc pump at the site of Bldg 591 near Perry Circle

BALTIMORE CITY

AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC – BWI2 – 2010 Broening Hwy, Baltimore, MD 21224. Issued GDP New Registration

NORTH LOCUST POINT MARINE TERMINAL – 1430 Wallace, Baltimore, MD 21230. Issued GDP New Registration

BALTIMORE

HAR SINAI CONGREGATION – 2905 Walnut Ave, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Issued GDP New registration

NOXELL CORP – BEAVER Ct, Hunt Valley, MD 21030. Issued GDP New Registration

CALVERT

CALVERT COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 150 Main St, Ste 202, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. (20-14-1070) Water permit to renovate the interior of a 100,000 gallon elevated water storage tank at the site of 2812 Waterford Way

CALVERT GATEWAY WWTP AND WTP – 10760 Town Center Blvd, Dunkirk, MD 20754. Issued GDP New Registration

MULFORD CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. – SL-0835 – 171 Skipjack Rd, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

CAROLINE

DAVID A. BRAMBLE, INC. – 91-SP-0378-C – P.O. Box 419, Chestertown, MD 21620

SHORE SAND AND GRAVEL, L.L.C. – 95-SP-0485-A – P.O. Box 2000, Gambrills, MD 21054

CARROLL

NEW WINDSOR WWTP – Water St, New Windsor, MD 21776. Issued Permit

SPRINGFIELD HOSPITAL CENTER WTP & DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM – 5361 Oakland Rd, Sykesville, MD 21784. Issued GDP New Registration

TOWN OF NEW WINDSOR WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM – Hillside Dr & Lambert Ave, New Windsor, MD 21776. Issued GDP New Registration

CECIL

CECIL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 200 Chesapeake Blvd, Ste 2400A, Elkton, MD 21921 (20-22-1106) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater force station at the sites of MD Rte 40 and Marley Rd

CINNAMON WOODS WWTP – 1 Cinnamon Dr, Conowingo, MD 21918. Issued Permit

TOWN OF PERRYVILLE – 515 Broad St, PO Box 773, Perryville, MD 21903 (19-22:23-1146) Sewage permit to construct sewage pumping stations and force main improvements at the sites of Frenchtown Rd, Susquehanna Ave, and Front St

YORK BUILDING PRODUCTS, 09-SP-1064-A – 950 Smile Way, York, PA 17404

CHARLES

CHANEY ENTERPRISES – 14-SP-1111 – 2410 Evergreen Rd Ste 201, Gambrills, MD 21054

DORCHESTER

SHORE SAND AND GRAVEL, L.L.C. – 86-SP-0223 -D – P.O. Box 548, Waldorf, MD 20604

TOWN OF VIENNA WTP – 4423 Market St, Vienna, MD 21869. Issued GDP New Registration

FREDERICK

BRICKWORKS EDDIE ACQUISITION CORPORATION – 77-SP-0027-3 – 166 Spring St, Wyomissing, PA 19610 – Transfer

BRICKWORKS EDDIE ACQUISITIONS CORPORATION – 77-SP-0027-3 – 14750 Gibbons Church Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613

FREDERICK COUNTY – 4520 Metropolitan Ct, Frederick, MD 21704 (19-25-1132) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater treatment plant at the site of 11119 Hessong Bridge Rd

MOUNT SAINT MARY’S UNIVERSITY – 16300 Old Emmitsburg Rd, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Issued GDP New Registration

TOWN OF MIDDLETOWN – 31 W Market St, Middletown, MD 21769 (19-13-1112) Water permit to construct a water booster station at the site of E Main St and Water Plant Rd

GARRETT

HERRINGTON MANOR STATE PARK – 222 Herrington Lane, Oakland, MD 21550. Issued GDP New Registration

MARYLAND MINERALS, INC. – 80-SP-0839-F – 19746 Garrett Hwy, Arrowhead #82, Oakland, MD 21550

MEADOW MOUNTAIN YOUTH CAMP WTP – 234 Recovery Rd, Grantsville, MD 21535. Issued GDP New Registration

SWALLOW FALLS WWTP – 222 Herrington Lane, Oakland, MD 21550. Issued GDP New Registration

HARFORD

AMAZON.COM SERVICES, LLC – MTN2 – 913 Old Philadelphia Rd, Aberdeen, MD 21001. Issued 025-0698-9-0519 GP for (1) Emer Gen

KENT

JEFFREY A. BARTSCH, SR. – 00-SP-0565 – 299 Sawmill Rd, Townsend, DE 19734

TOLCHESTER WWTP – 22010 Bay Shore Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620. Issued Permit

MONTGOMERY

BRETTON-WOODS IMF WWTP – 15700 River Rd, Germantown, MD 20874. Issued GDP New Registration

NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH – 9000 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20892. Issued 031-0324-9-1229 GP for (1) Emer Gen

WASHINGTON SUBURBAN SANITARY COMMISSION – 14502 Sweitzer Ln, Laurel, MD 20707 (20-11-1104) water permit to construct a water main rehabilitation lining at the site of Sligo Creek Pkwy (Colesville rd to Schuyler Rd)

PRINCE GEORGE’S

INDUSTRIAL METAL RECYCLING LLC – 9304 D’Arcy Rd, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Issued GDP New Registration

QUEEN ANNE’S

K. HOVNANIAN HOMES – 101 Chester Station Dr, Chester, MD 21619 (20-15:16-1063) Water permit to construct a water treatment and a new production well at the site of Church St

R. B. BAKER & SONS, INC. – 0490-B – P.O. Box 2, Queenstown, MD 21658

ST. MARY’S

CHANEY ENTERPRISES LTD PARTNERSHIP – 01-SP-0577-D – 2410 Evergreen Rd Ste 201, Gambrills, MD 21054

ST. JOHN PROPERTIES, INC. – 2560 Lord Baltimore Dr, Baltimore, MD 21244 (20-23-1086) Sewage permit to construct a sewage pumping station upgrade at the site of St. Mary’s County 0.4 mile of MD Route 235 on Oak Crest Rd

STATEWIDE

COLONIAL PIPELINE – MARYLAND SYSTEM – Multiple Locations, Statewide, MD . Issued GDP Modification Registration

TALBOT

MARTINGHAM UTILITIES WWTP & WTP – 24490 Deep Water Point Dr, Saint Michaels, MD 21663. Issued GDP New Registration

MICHAEL AND LISA OPSAHL – 10241 Kintore Dr, Easton, MD 21601. Issued GDP New Registration

PAUL T. EWING, INC. – 77-SP-0144 – 9353 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601

WASHINGTON

BROADFORDING BIBLE BRETHREN CHURCH WWTP – 13523 Broadfording Church Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Issued Permit

FORT FREDERICK WTP & DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM – 11100 Fort Frederick Rd, Big Pool, MD 21711. Issued GDP New Registration

WORCESTER