Lead Sherpa Wins Silver for Fastest Growing Company in 10th annual Best in Biz Awards

Lead Sherpa: Fastest Growing Company of the Year (Small: 1-99 employees)

Real Estate Technology Leader Outpaces Growth Rate of Industry Giants

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lead Sherpa has been named a silver winner in Fastest Growing Company of the Year – Small (1-99 employees) by Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications, from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal.

The quality of Lead Sherpa’s TCPA compliant lead generation products, the strength of their insights, and the diligence of their customer service led to the sort of rapid, bootstrapped growth that all companies covet.

Lead Sherpa was recognized for expansion across several metrics during the eligibility period of January 1, 2019 to September 25, 2020, to include active users, increased revenue, and team growth. Lead Sherpa’s impact on its industry and community, as well as its support of its employees, were also major factors in the decision to award the prize.

2020 marked the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards. Despite the global challenges, the 10th annual program saw an exceptionally strong field of entries from both public and private companies of all sizes throughout the U.S. and Canada. Entries ranged from some of the most recognizable and admired global brands to the most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. The field of candidates illustrated North American business’s resilience despite the most challenging circumstances. The judges were impressed with the winners’ agility and adaptability, which allowed their businesses to thrive.

“Tough choices in the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards because all participating companies were deep with talent and flowing with results, but in the end those that most discernibly and directly impacted the most people won out for me,” said Bob Makin, Courier News, judging his second Best in Biz Awards competition.

Since the program’s inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, business, consumer, technology, and trade publications in North America. By combining the experience of expert, objective journalists and editors from a variety of outlets, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries in each category. The 2020 judging panel included, among others, writers from Barron’s, Consumer Affairs, USA Today, and Wired.

“It’s incredibly humbling that Sherpa was recognized for the growth we’ve experienced over the last two years,” said Jason Nickel, Founder, and CEO. “All credit goes to our incredible team and their commitment to our mission. They are the reason we've earned the trust of our users and, without that trust, Lead Sherpa would not be capable of making the impact that it has.”

About Lead Sherpa

Lead Sherpa was created in 2018 to empower real estate professionals by arming them with the most powerful lead generation technology suite on the market. Lead Sherpa’s founder, Jason Nickel, recognized that tired lead generation techniques were no longer worth their costs. The space was starved for innovation, and so, Lead Sherpa was born, founded on a deep understanding of the real estate investment industry’s needs.

Lead Sherpa increases your lead flow by augmenting marketing strategies with new technologies, like compliant text messaging, while removing barriers and reducing lead generation costs.

Please direct media inquiries and requests for additional information to media@leadsherpa.com.