CRANK MEDIA LAUNCHES NEW VIRTUAL REALITY DIVISION
CRANK VIRTUALVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRANK MEDIA INC (Formerly Team 360 Sports Inc), a global media technology company OTC (TSPO), announces the launch of a Virtual Reality division along with the hiring of a President to head up the division.
The Company is pleased to add experienced technology executive David Postula as President of Crank Virtual the new division within Crank Media. “This is all the plan of how we will be approaching the many platforms of media within the company” said Stephen Brown CEO of Crank Media.
The Virtual Reality division has projects currently being built at different stages within the Entertainment, Finance, Real Estate and Retail: www.crankvirtual.ca
About David Postula:
Mr. Postula is a seasoned senior executive with broad experience driving strategy, business optimization and revenue growth across a number of Technology segments. He has a true passion for new technology and business strategy, which he brings to his role with Crank Virtual a division of Crank Media Inc.
Prior to joining Apparent, David was Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Tower Semiconductor where he was responsible for driving strategy, roadmaps, and both customer & partner alliances in support of $1B of 2020/2021 Revenues. Before that, David was the Vice President of NA Sales at Global Foundries, where he co-created, implemented and executed a Sales strategy that exceeded new customer and revenue targets by 20%. David has a strong track record of driving an innovative & differentiated business strategy, optimizing support teams around that strategy, and consistently exceeding business growth targets. Whether in a large global company, or in a small start-up environment, he has thrived collaborating with internal team members and external partners to deliver maximum results.
Mr. Postula holds a bachelor’s degree in Business from Cornell University. He has also completed Executive MBA course modules at The University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business, and at Tel-Aviv University's LAHAV Executive Program.
About Crank Media: A multi faceted company that has a team who are experienced in all areas of the Entertainment/Media industry. www.crankmedia.ca
This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of us, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our ability to execute on our business plan; our ability to retain key personnel; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services; adequacy of our funds for future operations; our future expenses, revenue and profitability; our ability to develop new products; our dependence on key suppliers, manufacturers and strategic partners; and industry trends and the competitive environment in which we operate. These and other risk factors are discussed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
