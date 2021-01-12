Magic Bee Introduces New Paint Medium
Finally Paint, a brand new non-toxic and zero-waste paint medium, is a game-changer for conscientious artists.ARCATA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abby Morical from Magic Bee Studio is releasing the brand-new Finally Collection, a handcrafted wax-based paint. Non-toxic and zero-waste, with a completely natural base and non-harmful pigments, Finally Paints are the safe and sustainable alternative to petroleum-derived acrylic or harmful oil solvents. The Finally Collection will be released on January 26th, 2021.
As an eco-conscious artist herself, Morical saw a need for art supplies designed with the values of conscientious creators in mind. Magic Bee Studio does just that with a brand-new signature product line of zero-waste paints. Eco-conscious and safe for all bodies, Finally Paint showcases a worry-free experience so that artists can create freely. The new Finally Collection is scheduled to go live on January 26th and will be available at www.magicbeestudio.com.
This new fine art medium comes in an array of vibrant colors from high-quality pigments. The classic palette of eight colors has been sculpted to provide the widest variety of mixing possibilities, and Morical says that additional colors will be added over time. Their ease of use make them instantly familiar to painters, but they also have unique qualities that offer the artist a huge range of expressive possibilities and open up a new range of creative exploration. Finally Paint can be thinned to produce vibrant watercolor effects and dries quickly to build layers without long waiting times. The wax base also allows for thick impastos and unique scraping techniques, offering artists a wide diversity of textural expression.
Whimsically-named colors such as Bomb Diggity Orange, Forest Abyss Green, and Wide-Eyed White are available individually in two sizes, as well as in in sets such as the Tints and Shades Starter Set and The Full Palette. Prices range from $12 to $108.
Magic Bee is so excited to welcome fans to this long-awaited new handmade paint medium that's anticipated to take the art-world by storm.
