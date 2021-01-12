Senator Hughes calls on Pa. Senate GOP to seat Senator Brewster following federal court ruling

PHILADELPHIA — January 12, 2021 — State Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) issued the following statement after U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan validated the 2020 Election win of state Senator Jim Brewster (D-Allegheny/Westmoreland).

“Today’s ruling is certainly in order with the facts of the case. Senator Brewster won the popular vote, all state and federal court proceedings, and was certified by the Pennsylvania Secretary of State. The Senate Republicans need to accept these facts and swear Senator Brewster in immediately. They must accept the will of the voters, and the rule of law, and give the residents of the 45th Senatorial District the Senator they chose. Seat Jim Brewster now.”

Senator Hughes is available for additional comment Tuesday.

