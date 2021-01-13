NoviFlow signs Red Maple Technologies to distribute and support its network cybersecurity products
Agreement expands sales and support of NoviFlow's software-defined cybersecurity and networking solutions in the UK and Europe.
We are thrilled to bring into the NoviFlow family a Cyber Security partner with the depth of specialised skills and experience of Red Maple.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NoviFlow® Inc, a leading vendor of high-performance network security and programmable network solutions, today announced that they have signed Red Maple Technologies Ltd, a specialist cybersecurity and digital transformation consultancy, to supply and support NoviFlow solutions in the UK and Europe.
NoviFlow’s products enable the agile deployment of security services in some of the largest networks in the world. NoviFlow solutions optimize deployment costs, elastically scale services, and enable their deployment anywhere in the network, anytime, with full and accurate network visibility and while leveraging existing infrastructure. By implementing key network and security functionalities such as load-balancing, packet filtering and traffic redirection directly in the network fabric, NoviFlow’s NoviWare NOS and CyberMapper Controller software reduce network complexity and minimize the cyberattack surface. The result is cybersecurity at scale, significant cost reductions in both CapEx and OpEx, in cyber defenders being more empowered, and a solution that is both robust and future proof.
Said Dominique Jodoin, CEO of NoviFlow: “We are thrilled to bring into the NoviFlow family a Cyber Security partner with the depth of specialised skills and experience of Red Maple. Red Maple perfectly complements the direction in which NoviFlow is headed, and they are already contributing to expanding our business. We are especially impressed with the extensive network of clients in the UK and Europe who have put their trust in Red Maple and are confident in Red Maple’s ability to grow deployments of NoviFlow’s proven Cybersecurity solutions into new markets and sectors.”
Rob Stemp, CEO at Red Maple Technologies, added: “NoviFlow’s vision of what is possible has created cybersecurity game changers that have already been easily deployed in the largest existing network infrastructures. We are eager to bring this opportunity to commercial carriers, government, infrastructure providers, financial institutions, and other markets. It is rare to discover a technology that can have as great an impact, and we have just scratched the surface so far. This is an exciting opportunity for us and our customers to build high-performance cyber security solutions.”
NoviFlow’s client and partner ecosystem includes Adaptive Mobile, Bell Canada, Cisco, Fortinet, Intel, Radware, Telstra and many others. NoviFlow’s family of cybersecurity networking products have been deployed globally in Data Centers, Cloud Service Provides, National and Global Communications Service Providers, and large Government networks.
ABOUT NOVIFLOW
NoviFlow Inc. provides open standard-based Terabit/s Cybersecurity and SDN networking solutions to network operators, data center operators, enterprises and government agencies seeking greater performance, flexibility and cost-efficiency. NoviFlow has offices in Montreal, Boston, Singapore, Seattle and Sunnyvale, and representatives in Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit https://noviflow.com/ and follow NoviFlow on Twitter @NoviFlowInc and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/noviflow-inc-/.
ABOUT RED MAPLE TECHNOLOGIES
Red Maple Technologies was founded with one goal in mind: to help organisations demystify all aspects of cyber; from cyber security, through secure digital transformation, to cyber strategy and growth. Established by former UK Government employees, they have decades of experience in innovative defensive and offensive cyber security and network security, helping to defend the UK from the most sophisticated attacks. For more information, visit https://redmaple.tech and follow them on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/redmapletech.
