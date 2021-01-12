Singapore Ministry of Education Delegation visits Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices to Share Autism Education Successes
Gili Rechany, SKHOV Educational DIrector, hosts an online tour of Shema Kolainu school for Yvonne Chia, Singapore MOE, and Assoc. Prof. Mariam Aljunied, Principal Educational Psychologist, MOE
Shema Kolainu hosted an online visit for representatives from Singapore’s Ministry of Education as part of its initiative to globalize autism treatment programs
There is a clear benefit in reaching out, opening our doors, and sharing our knowledge with likeminded organizations”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialist educators from Singapore’s Ministry of Education (MOE) and Mr. Matthew Ou, Principal of MINDS (Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore) Fernvale Gardens School in Singapore participated in a virtual site tour of Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices. The team was also joined by Associate Professor Mariam Aljunied, who is currently the Principal Educational Psychologist in MOE. Guided by Educational Director Mrs. Gili Rechany, the team gained good insights about the approach and good practices that are well established in the school.
— Gili Rechany, Educational Director, SKHOV
The visit, conducted on Zoom, included the school’s ADL room, where students master basic living skills and everyday activities, its sensory room, a controlled multisensory environment designed to deliver stimuli to various senses using lighting effects, color, sounds, music and scents, and the other various school classrooms. Mrs. Rechany reviewed the school’s curriculum, individualized for each child based on their needs and criterion-referenced assessment, as well as the decision-making process in determining each student’s individual care portfolio. Finally, Shema Kolainu shared their parent collaboration strategy, allowing parents to directly observe daily performance and take active part in monitoring, evaluating, and revising the program, as needed to ensure each student's continued progress.
The visit is part of a long-lasting relationship between Shema Kolainu and Singapore’s Ministry of Education, started at a conference held by The International Center for Autism Research and Education (ICare4Autism) in Jerusalem, Israel in 2012. Dr. Joshua Weinstein, founder and CEO of both ICare4Autism and SKHOV, invited Dr. Aljunied, who attended the conference, to visit and tour the Shema Kolainu school, along with Mrs. Rechany. “I see the strength in collaborating internationally, and gaining insights through other schools’ practices,” said Mrs. Rechany of the visit. “There is a clear benefit in reaching out, opening our doors, and sharing our knowledge with likeminded organizations.”
Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, offers a broad spectrum of evidence-based education and therapeutic programs to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. As a nonpublic, nonprofit, multi-cultural school, we provide quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring.
