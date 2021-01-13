Founder of True Online Presence, Andy Splichal, Shares 2021 Outlook For Digital Marketing & The eCommerce Industry

Andy Splichal, Best of Los Angeles Award-Winning Author

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No one was quite prepared for what 2020 had in store — including digital marketing agencies. When business shutdowns occurred in the spring, 66% of marketing agencies said they experienced a decrease in overall revenue. CallRail’s call data report showed a similar trend, with call volume in the advertising and marketing industry falling by 29% from pre-COVID levels.

While 2021 still holds some economic uncertainty, digital marketing leaders indicate that their agencies have been remarkably resilient, according to CallRail’s fall survey of 167 global marketing leaders who use its services. The findings show that most agencies would finish 2020 with higher annual revenues than in 2019. The acclaimed author of the Make Each Click Count Book Series and the founder of True Online Presence, Andy Splichal, gives his outlook on what 2021 can look like for digital marketing agencies.

Andy, who was named to the Best of Los Angeles Awards’ 2020's Fascinating 100 List, recalls what the early days of the pandemic looked like, and how they shaped up shortly after. Andy states, "The first few months after COVID, many of my clients saw an immediate adverse effect with their sales. However, by the end of the year, most of my eCommerce clients had done significantly more sales than last year. This had to do with more consumers shopping online as well as shaking out the weak handed eCommerce players."

2020 has shown that the form of consumer spending has changed tremendously. This shift has now given us a very telling tale of what the future of shopping could look like. Andy continues by stating, "In 2020, we saw a major shift in buying as more consumers started shopping sometimes almost exclusively online. I'm not just talking Amazon either, but all eCommerce websites. And you know what, I don't see this behavior changing even after the end of COVID."

Andy believes that 2021 has a rosy outlook for eCommerce retailers and not just because we should see the end of COVID, but because, "COVID has substantially shifted consumer buying behaviors to buying more frequently online including most major purchases".

New episodes of The Make Each Click Count Podcast, are released each Friday and can be found on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Apple Podcast and www.makeeachclickcount.com/podcast

