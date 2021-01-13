Blue Raven Solar Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2021, a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner
Glassdoor named Blue Raven Solar the 20th Best Place to Work in the USA in its 2021 US large companies listOREM, UT, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Raven Solar has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2021. The Employees’ Choice Award, now in its 13th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.
Blue Raven Solar ranked 20th on the US large companies list out 1.3 million total companies on Glassdoor. Companies on the platform have an average rating of 3.5 stars, while companies on the 2021 Best Places to Work list range from 4.2 to 4.6 stars.
“The past 12 months have been a challenge, but we put people first and focused on what’s important. We had a successful year because we came together as a team and kept commitments to each other and to our customers.” said Ben Peterson, Blue Raven Solar CEO.
On Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.
“COVID-19 is in the driver’s seat and every employer has been impacted. This year’s winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they’ll rise to the challenge to support their people,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor CEO. “A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritized the health, safety and well-being of their employees. My congratulations go to all of this year’s outstanding Employees’ Choice Award winners.”
Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 22, 2019 and October 19, 2020. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the eight workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm.
Blue Raven Solar provides homeowners across America with a simple and affordable way to get the best solar technology while saving on their utilities. Since its inception in 2014, the company has gone from three to over 1,300 team members nationwide and become a top solar company in the U.S. In 2020, Blue Raven Solar was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, Utah Business’s Fast 50 list, and Glassdoor’s Highest-Rated Companies to Work for During COVID-19, among other awards.
To learn more about Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work winners in 2021 and to see the full list, visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Places-to-Work-LST_KQ0,19.htm.
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.
Join the movement | Blue Raven Solar | The Future of Energy. Today.
About Glassdoor
Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people everywhere to find a job and company they love. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like employer branding and employee insights products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than 1.3 million companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.
Copyright © 2008-2020, Glassdoor, Inc. "Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc.
Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar
+1 800-377-4480
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn