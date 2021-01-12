FAC Marlo Is Using His Talent to Create Suicide Awareness and Prevention Through His Music.

FAC Marlo is using his talent to talk about something that many people struggle with: Depression and suicide.

FAC Marlo has released the track 'Concerned' that also features B Bentley. The music video is directed by Keith Kelly. He is based out of Youngstown, OH. at Nexus Sound Studios. FAC Marlo also has his own upcoming brand FAC (familyalwayscounts). The talented hip hop artist is multifaceted and also plays multiple roles as a songwriter and also an engineering producer. The rapper is based out of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania and has gone through a lot of difficult phases in his life. He narrates his own story in the tracks and wants his fans to know more about his journey. His tracks are based on real-life experiences and this makes them even more relatable.

In FAC Marlo's latest video 'Concerned' he relates with fans with a cause many are struggling with. This particular track speaks of suicide awareness. The rapper states Don't turn to music alone, though. If you're struggling with suicidal thoughts right now, reach out to a loved one, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text "HOME" to 741-741. Use music to help get you through, but also know you don't have to go through this alone. Stop by facmarlo.com and purchase a T-shirt where 10% of the proceeds go to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Situations in life have left an indomitable impression in his life and it has worked as the biggest inspiration for him.

The track is backed by some sassy vocals. He is all set to come up with his much-awaited venture that is titled 'BUTTERFLIES'.