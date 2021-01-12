All Because of Ambition
The unfortunate tale of the KennedysCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- So much has been said and written about the Kennedys, and understandably so. The tragedy that seems to haunt the Kennedys set them apart from all other famous political families. The intrigue surrounding their family made them an interesting subject of countless literary and television work.
The book, Kennedys in Love, talks about how Ambassador Joseph Kennedy lost three of his favorite children to violent death due to his ambitions. Joseph Junior, in love with the former Lady Jersey, Pat Wilson, died in a bombs-laden aircraft that exploded in World War II. Another child, Kathleen, perished during a storm that tore apart the plane carrying her with a titled lover to Cannes. Meanwhile, John F. Kennedy, deeply in love with Ingrid Arvad, was transferred due to his pushy father from his safe desk job in Washington to Solomon Islands and was assassinated while preparing for his Second Term as President. In this novel, Kick wins undying love from American, Mark Esterhazy. Fourteen years after her accident, Mark falls in love with Kick's double, Rosie O'Hara, who is perilously researching names of JFK's instigators. This causes Rosie and Mark to become targets for those same assassins.
The author, Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer, is from a distinguished family. She founded the Cayzer Museum for Children. She has written numerous successful novels such as The Princes and the Princesses of Wales, the Rick Harrow novels, and many more.
Part political thriller and part biographical fiction, Kennedys in Love is a genius play on history, particularly the controversy surrounding the JFK assassination. Crafted thoughtfully and beautifully, Beatrice has taken what is a true story and created this suspenseful masterpiece out of it. If you are looking for a book that intertwines family, love, and politics into a gripping novel, Kennedys in Love is the book for you.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter