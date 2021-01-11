(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a surprisingly healthy state budget on Friday, with plenty of good news for the overburdened court system. The proposed budget sets aside $4.1 billion for courts, with $2.2 billion going to trial court operations.
You just read:
$4.1B state courts budget includes funds for backlogs
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.