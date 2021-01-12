Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SBI investigating offender death at Pamlico Correctional Institution

Agents from the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of offender Johnny Autry #0013149, who died Saturday night at Pamlico Correctional Institution.   Autry, 44, came to staff in a paranoid state Saturday evening and they spoke with him for more than an hour.   Staff were unable to calm him before he entered into medical distress and became unresponsive.  Staff members performed CPR and paramedics arrived and continued lifesaving measures, before Autry was declared deceased shortly after 9 p.m.   Autry was being held in medium custody and was serving a sentence as a habitual felon and for drug possession and was due for release in December 2021.   

