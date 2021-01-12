Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A Ghostly Champion

From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G

William Fortenbaugh

A detailed account of one of boat racing’s most iconic vessels

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Champions make their mark in history and are forever remembered. Their names are etched into the memories and history books because of the achievements they’ve made that very few can duplicate. And champions transcend fields and industries, appealing to people who are not in the know or have very little familiarity with what the champion competes in. And as you will read in William W. Fortenbaugh’s book, From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G, this is definitely the case with the boat named Ghost.

William is the proverbial old man in the phrase “the old man and the sea.” He is a highly experienced sailor, starting out very young at the age of eight, and every year gaining skills and knowledge of boats, the waters, and everything maritime related. His journey, one that would lead him to become a sort of “chronicler of the sea,” eventually saw him crossing paths with racing boats, and he himself acquired first-hand experience with boats similar to Ghost.

Fortenbaugh’s book is not just a compilation of technical schematics and photos of Ghost over the years, although it does have those, and presents them in interesting, easy to understand ways. The core of the book are the human elements of Ghost’s story, the champions behind the champion boat: the engineers, the crew, and the friends of the crew who made Ghost’s winning runs possible. The reader is, in essence, taken to a trip back in time to have conversations with the people behind Ghost’s success.

From Beaton’s definitely deserves a spot on your bookshelf. Buy your copy now!


