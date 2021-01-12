A Boat Ride Back in Time
A historic look at the tale of a championship racing boatCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By all accounts, an in-depth look at the technical specifications of a maritime vessel should only be of interest to those in the know, let alone a historic look at one with so much prestige and lore behind it. However, William W. Fortenbaugh’s book, From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G, was written and arranged in such a way that anyone, from the slightly curious reader interested to start learning about boats, to the most experienced boat racing aficionado, can definitely enjoy and learn from it.
Bill Fortenbaugh virtually grew up with seawater in his blood, for from the moment he could first learn about boats up until today, he never really did leave the sea. He started learning and getting experience with boats and the water as a boy, and his experience just grew from there. In his prime he even got to experience dealing with boats similar to the legendary one his book is about, along with many others that would add to Bill’s wealth of experience.
From Beaton’s could be considered a boat ride back in time, as the reader is not just given some information about the championship vessel Ghost but is taken on a virtual trip through the years. Bill’s account of Ghost’s history, with carefully re-rendered photos and detailed accounts by the makers, crew, and associates of the boat, will make the reader feel like they were talking face to face with all the people involved. From hearing stories about incidents out at sea, to experiencing the emotions of the people whenever a race is won, this book is like a history lesson come to life!
Whether you’re just a casual fan or a hardcore boat aficionado, this book is for you. Get your copy today!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter