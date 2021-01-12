From a Figment of Imagination to Acclaimed Novel
Humor abounds in new chick lit with famous starsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With each chapter an adventure with two famous men whom the author became friends with, Regina Price’s chick lit novel Does Lightning Strike Twice? wins its readers with its funny and tantalizing fast-paced combination of wit and stylish entertainment.
Price focuses her novel on Molly of Bangor, Maine, who has managed to turn a love of writing into part-time work teaching fiction at a local community college. And when her husband, Dash, also an educator, forgets her birthday (again), Molly’s life entering her 40s seems just about pointless until she adds a session of weight-loss hypnosis, and astoundingly, her Sly Stallone dream takes flight in a whole new way that’s much closer to reality than fantasy, so real that before she knows it, Molly is on her way to Beverly Hills.
Price was born on Halloween of 1947 in Elizabeth, New Jersey. She went to Syracuse University to study law, becoming a lawyer when there were very few women practicing law. She was successful and had photographic memory, which helped immensely. The book, born from a figment of her imagination, was written in between court cases when she became bored.
IndieReader Review recently released its take on the book, praising it for being “breezily self-depreciating and dripping with irony” and declaring it as “a wonderful take-me-away antidote to modern-day stress.”
