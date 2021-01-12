Reinventing Modern Chick Lit with Fantasy and Wit
Book reviews give new book’s delightful adventure a star worthy of HollywoodCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Regina Price’s Does Lightning Strike Twice?, the readers are introduced to Molly of Bangor, Maine, who has managed to turn a love of writing into part-time work teaching fiction at a local community college. And when her husband, Dash, also an educator, forgets her birthday (again), Molly’s life entering her 40s seems just about pointless until she adds a session of weight-loss hypnosis, and astoundingly, her Sly Stallone dream takes flight in a whole new way that’s much closer to reality than fantasy, so real that before she knows it, Molly is on her way to Beverly Hills.
IndieReader Review recently praised the book for being “breezily self-depreciating and dripping with irony” and declaring it as “a wonderful take-me-away antidote to modern-day stress.” While Hollywood Book Reviews called it a “humorous, lighthearted, action-packed, and a delightful adventure from beginning to end.”
With a wonderful sense of humor and a light tone that is derived from Molly’s personality which is larger than life and idealistic, the book gives readers the chance to experience her star-making journey as she takes charge of the unfolding events in a fun and insane way, making the story a delightful and quick-paced read.
Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, in Halloween 1947, Regina Price went to Syracuse University to study law, becoming a lawyer when there were very few women practicing law. She was successful and had photographic memory, which helped immensely. The book, born from a figment of her imagination, was written in between court cases when she became bored.
