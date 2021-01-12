Lawyer and Author Gives Modern Chick Lit a Makeover
New book gives whimsical view of Hollywood stars and gets right on the fantasyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when fantasy becomes reality? Blending humor, relationships, and action for a truly unique tale of self-discovery, Regina Price’s Does Lightning Strike Twice? is a remarkable feat for modern chick lit novels.
Molly, story’s the protagonist, has felt confined in her life and following her therapist’s suggestion about finding freedom, she takes the literal approach by shucking her life and embarking on a spur-of-the-moment adventure to California in search of Stallone. Filled with a wonderful sense of humor and a light tone that is derived from the protagonist’s personality which is larger than life and idealistic, its story strikes a balance between the fantasy and the reality with the two merging when the protagonist chooses to make her fantasy come to life and change her reality.
Recently IndieReader Review praised it for being “breezily self-depreciating and dripping with irony” and declaring it as “a wonderful take-me-away antidote to modern-day stress.”
In a witty additional twist, the book gives a unique and almost whimsical view of stars Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, which shows them as real people among this larger world of Hollywood. This thrill for taking charge of Molly’s own story is seen through her mindset as a writer and how she stands up for her story and uses her protagonist in a way similar to a mentor for how to live.
Price was born on Halloween of 1947 in Elizabeth, New Jersey. She went to Syracuse University to study law, becoming a lawyer when there were very few women practicing law. She was successful and had photographic memory, which helped immensely. The book, born from a figment of her imagination, was written in between court cases when she became bored.
