Curiosity Kills More Than the Cat
An innocent science experiment takes a dark turn in the military’s possessionCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. John D. King’s Just Out of Curiosity goes from 0 to 60 very quickly as it weaves the science fiction story that feels like it could just as easily happen in the real world. Follow Robert Novaro’s story that starts off with his doctoral dissertation and leads to a roller-coaster ride involving the military, the FBI, and the dictator of a fictional dystopian country in South America. The book seamlessly blends actual science with thrilling politics and gripping suspense, all delivered through well-written characters and a gripping plot.
This is because Dr. King, a retired pathologist based in Austin, Texas, has the science and military chops to write such a story. Dr. King served in the Army Air Corps for two years during the latter periods of World War II. In 1954, after his service, he received his MD degree in the University of Kansas and started his pathology practice, with a particular special interest in biochemistry.
Dr. King’s work engages precisely because it presents a story that everyone can relate to, especially in today’s world. While it is a work of fiction, the book’s events unfold into something that could happen to all of us in the future, if our society’s scientists and politicians are led astray. But it’s not just the overall major suspense story that is of particular interest. What will draw readers in further are the interactions of the characters with each other.
As a story that contains actual valid science regarding nuclear physics and weapons, and politics that are very familiar, the book is a must-read for any thriller and suspense fan.
