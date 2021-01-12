Kaiiax Joins Clutch and Gets Their First 5-Star Rating and Review from Yalantis
NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaiiax, a provider of marketing consulting services, is proud to announce they’ve joined Clutch, B2B ratings and reviews platform, and got their first 5-star rating and review from Yalantis.
We decided to go on Clutch to enable our current clients to give detailed feedback about our work with them and thereby help our potential clients to form an understanding of our services and what value we provide for software businesses.
We are glad to receive feedback from Yalantis, our first client, from whom our journey began and to whom we are immensely grateful for the invaluable experience that we have gained working together.
“Our professional marketing journey started at Yalantis,” says Ian Chernov, CEO of Kaiiax, “Being part of their marketing team gave us the most valuable experience we’ve ever had. We’re proud to have contributed to the growth of this company and thankful to Yalantis for giving us this opportunity.”
About Clutch
Clutch is a data-driven field guide to business buying decisions. They interview real clients, collect data, and compare competitors to help clients all over the world find a firm for their next big project.
About Yalantis
Yalantis provides software development services helping their clients create solutions that facilitate their business’ growth. Their services include custom software development, mobile app development, enterprise software development and providing dedicated teams for software development projects.
About Kaiiax
Kaiiax is a marketing consulting agency with a specific focus on technology businesses. We help software companies put marketing systems in place and hit their marketing goals using SEO and content marketing.
Visit our website or LinkedIn
Ian Chernov
We decided to go on Clutch to enable our current clients to give detailed feedback about our work with them and thereby help our potential clients to form an understanding of our services and what value we provide for software businesses.
We are glad to receive feedback from Yalantis, our first client, from whom our journey began and to whom we are immensely grateful for the invaluable experience that we have gained working together.
“Our professional marketing journey started at Yalantis,” says Ian Chernov, CEO of Kaiiax, “Being part of their marketing team gave us the most valuable experience we’ve ever had. We’re proud to have contributed to the growth of this company and thankful to Yalantis for giving us this opportunity.”
About Clutch
Clutch is a data-driven field guide to business buying decisions. They interview real clients, collect data, and compare competitors to help clients all over the world find a firm for their next big project.
About Yalantis
Yalantis provides software development services helping their clients create solutions that facilitate their business’ growth. Their services include custom software development, mobile app development, enterprise software development and providing dedicated teams for software development projects.
About Kaiiax
Kaiiax is a marketing consulting agency with a specific focus on technology businesses. We help software companies put marketing systems in place and hit their marketing goals using SEO and content marketing.
Visit our website or LinkedIn
Ian Chernov
Kaiiax
+380 972266644
ian@kaiiax.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter