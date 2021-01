Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of Dole™ Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kit due to possible undeclared allergens (egg). The impacted products were distributed in AK, CA, ID, KS, MO, OK, OR, TX AND UT.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/dole-fresh-vegetables-announces-limited-voluntary-recall-doletm-sesame-asian-chopped-salad-kit-due