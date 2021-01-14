Rayward Apparel Launches New Products: Sun Protective Hats And Neck Gaiters
Rayward Apparel continues its commitment to providing high performance sun protective apparel without compromising comfort or style.
I’d never recommend anyone avoid the outdoors—people just need to wear apparel designed for the outdoors.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Headquartered in New Orleans, Rayward Apparel continues to expand its product offerings by launching brand new lines of sun protective hats and gaiters. They are designed for functionality and comfort while maintaining a UV protective rating of UPF 50+, as holds true for all of Rayward Apparel’s products. The new UV protective bucket hats and neck gaiters are on sale now, available for both men and women.
— Devin Regan
Rayward Apparel’s expansion into sun protective hats comes with the premier of a lightweight bucket hat featuring a 3” brim, adjustable drawcord and chin strap. The new bucket hat is available in multiple sizes and colorways. Likewise, the sun protection apparel brand’s new one-size-fits-all UPF tube neck gaiters are also available in various colors. “Our goal is to provide a wide variety of high quality sun protective options for our customers,” says Devin Regan, Rayward Apparel’s founder. “If you’re going to be out in the sun, you should keep all areas of your body properly protected. Our UPF 50+ hats and gaiters will provide UV protection for some of the most vulnerable areas of the body—the head, ears, face and neck. The right UPF apparel eliminates the need to constantly reapply sunscreen throughout the day, something people often forget to do. The more coverage you can get from sun protective apparel, the better.”
Founded in 2019, Rayward Apparel designs performance apparel that reduces the wearer’s risk of skin cancer and sun damage by blocking UV rays. This mission is personal to Rayward Apparel and its founder because Devin was himself diagnosed with melanoma. Through this life-altering diagnosis, he realized the true dangers of UV exposure—something he’s determined to help others understand and address before it’s too late.
“If I had been more diligent about skin protection when I was younger, I may have avoided my melanoma diagnosis altogether. UV exposure, often from the sun, is directly linked to skin cancer, the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States. Still, I’d never recommend anyone avoid the outdoors—people just need to wear apparel designed for the outdoors,” explains Devin. “There’s too much beauty and fun to be had in the sun to simply avoid it. Fortunately, with the right sun protective apparel, you don’t have to.”
Rayward Apparel is also staying true to its commitment to fighting skin cancer with 5% of company profits donated to charities and organizations dedicated to researching and treating skin cancer. This includes sales from the new sun protective bucket hats and neck gaiters, as well as every other product sold.
About Rayward Apparel
Rayward Apparel’s foundation is built on the belief that staying protected from the sun shouldn’t mean staying indoors, and sun safety shouldn’t mean compromising style, comfort or performance. Focused exclusively on providing UPF 50+ sun clothing, Rayward Apparel’s promise is simple: More Adventure. Less Exposure. Learn more at https://www.raywardapparel.com/
