MSPA Americas Announces 2021 Elite Members
Customer Experience Trade Association Honors Award Winning Companies
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSPA Americas, the trade association representing the customer experience, measurement, and merchandising industries, has announced the winners of its annual Elite program for 2021. The MSPA Americas Elite companies are those members of the organization which most support the mission and objectives of MSPA Americas in advancing the stature and relevance of the customer experience industry and its pre-eminent trade association.
— MSPA Americas President Sam Hersey
The qualifying winning companies of the 2021 MSPA Elite Awards are:
A Customer’s Point of View
Bare International
Business Evaluation Services
Confero, Inc.
Customer 1st
CX Orlando Research and Revenue Architects
Customer Service Experts, Inc.
Elite CXS
Grove Partnerships, LLC
Jancyn
The Consumer Insight/T-ROC
“On behalf of the Board of Directors of MSPA Americas, I’m proud to congratulate these outstanding companies for their support of our association’s mission and the customer experience, and merchandising, industries as a whole,” said MSPA Americas President Sam Hersey. “We all are grateful for their lead-by-example support, and we are honored to recognize them for their industry leadership.”
For more information or sponsorship opportunities, please contact MSPA Americas at (407) 919-MSPA (6772) or via inquiries@mspa-americas.org.
MSPA Americas connects and supports businesses which measure, quantify, aggregate, interpret, and re-define customer experience through varied research and merchandising methodologies. Widely recognized as the leader in customer experience measurement, management, and training, MSPA Americas provides essential support to its members, and promotes the benefits and services of its diverse companies to enhance the industries they serve.
