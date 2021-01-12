Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,071 in the last 365 days.

C’HAII SUMMERS RELEASES HYPNOTIZING NEW SINGLE TITLED “U”

C'haii Summers cover for new single titled "U"

"U" is now available across all platforms for the enjoyment of fans both old and new.

Rising RnB Soul star C'haii Summers has a story to be told and is using his vocals, smooth melodies and debut single "U," to tell it.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C’haii Summers is releasing his breakout single titled “U” from his forthcoming EP “Alabama Moonlight.” This RnB soul artist is offering listeners hypnotizing vocals and lyrics for lovers and friends of all kinds. Currently based in Atlanta, C’haii is creating a household name with a growing discography of
pure and honest emotion uplifted by soulful, base heavy beats. The single hit all streaming platforms on 1/11/2021.

“U” will proceed his most recent release “Tranquility,” and serve as his debut single under the indie label BlackiRecords. As a songwriter to the core, C’haii puts his all into every verse, bridge, and chorus. With a message of strength, truth, and healing, C’haii delivers a harmonic safe haven for listeners to lose themselves in. His music served as a saving grace for him and he plans to radiate that same grace to his fans. The artist leaves it all on every track, drawing raw emotion and a transmission of mood changing energy.

2021 will be a transforming year for the hustling artist as he works to solidify his presence in the music industry. With a forthcoming album for fans to be excited about, “U,” serves as the perfect first impression for the newly signed artist and a glimpse at the magic that is to come from his career. To stay up to date on C'haii's next moves, check out his website: www.chaiisummers.com.

Tishea Mendoza
Goddess Entertainment Management
+1 404-786-2453
Tishea@goddessent.com

You just read:

C’HAII SUMMERS RELEASES HYPNOTIZING NEW SINGLE TITLED “U”

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.