UPDATE: Infant Death Investigation in Green County

ALBANY, WI – Authorities in Green County continue their investigation into the death of a newborn baby reported missing Saturday, January 9 in the village of Albany, Wis.

 

The death is being investigated as a homicide, and a person of interest has been taken into custody.

 

Authorities are seeking the public’s continued help in this investigation. Please review the below image(s) of a person walking in Albany on Tuesday, January 5. Anyone who saw this person walking on this date, or has any information about this person, is asked to contact the Green County Sheriff’s Department at 608-328-9400.

 

Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud and Albany Police Chief Robert Ritter said the infant was born on January 5 at a home in Albany and then taken from the home by the infant’s father. The infant was reported missing on January 9 and found deceased on January 10.

 

The Albany Police Department leads this investigation, with assistance from the Green County Sheriff’s Office, Green County District Attorney, Green County Child Protective Services, Green County Coroner’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation, DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Wisconsin K9 SOS Search and Rescue.

 

Law enforcement sincerely appreciates the media’s assistance in sharing this information. Additionally, we respectfully request the media’s cooperation in respecting the privacy of the victim’s family and surrounding community as they grapple with this deeply distressing incident.

 

No further details are available at this time.

 

