Governor Ivey Announces Alabama Airports Contribute $4.9 Billion Annually to State and Local Economies

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced that the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) Aeronautics Bureau released the summary findings of the 2020 Statewide Airport Economic Impact Study. According to the study, Alabama’s system of 80 public airports are economic engines for their local communities and significant contributors to the overall state economy.

“Our airports are a key asset for Alabama, providing critically important access for Alabamians, as well as our visitors. The 80 airports across our state also grow businesses, industries, and they create well-paying jobs,” Governor Ivey said. “Alabama airports generate over $4.9 billion in state economic activity each year, support 44,399 jobs and $1.9 billion in payroll. Additionally, these airports generate almost $268 million in tax revenues to support local communities. We can be proud of our airport system in Alabama and the daily contributions they make to improve the quality of our lives and grow our economy.”

The study shows that flights to and from Alabama’s public airports reach every state in the United States, as well as 23 countries. Together, commercial and general aviation flights bring over 1.7 million visitors annually to the state and serve as a vital link to national and world economies. Airports enhance the daily lives of people in Alabama by supporting first responders, creating well-paying jobs, assisting the military and providing recreational opportunities, among many others. Most recently, these airports have provided a vital role in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines to local communities.

“Aviation is a thriving industry in our state and an important part of our economic health,” Governor Ivey added.

The state’s aviation industry rankings place Alabama third in general aviation percentage growth, eighth in airport operations percentage growth and 11th in air cargo tonnage percentage growth. The ALDOT study analyzed five economic activity categories for each airport, including economic activity generated by general aviation visitor spending, commercial aviation visitor spending, investment for capital improvements, airport business tenants and airport management.

Complete details of the study results will be available on February 15th. More information about the study can be found by visiting www.aldot-airport-study.com.

View the Alabama Airport Economic Impact Study Fact Sheet here.