Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, January 11, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. –  Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of January 11th will include the following:

Monday, January 11th at 10:00 AM: First Lady Peggy McMaster participated in the annual Human Trafficking Task Force press conference, State House, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, January 11th at 4:00 PM: Lt. Governor Evette will deliver remarks at the Ribbon-Cutting for Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Forensic Services Building, 223 North Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, S.C.

Tuesday, January 12th at 12:15 PM: Lt. Governor Evette will deliver remarks to the Georgetown Rotary Club meeting, Via Zoom Link, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84742969816?pwd=bmxQVitGQjdMN0w3dDRMVURKNkJOdz09

Wednesday, January 13th at 7:00 PM:  Gov. McMaster will deliver the 2021 State of the State address to a joint session of the General Assembly, House Chambers, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, January 15th at 2:00 PM:  Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will participate in a Ribbon Cutting for the Launch of Warrior PATHH Program at Big Red Barn Retreat, 812 Lorrick Road, Blythewood, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: January 4, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of January 4, 2020, included:

Monday, January 4th

9:49 AM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

10:22 AM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

10:29 AM:  Agency call.

12:08 PM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General assembly.

12:30 PM:  Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

1:06 PM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

1:52 PM:  Agency call.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM:  Agency meeting.

Tuesday, January 5th

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

10:52 AM:  Agency call.

11:00 AM:  Gov. McMaster joined by state agency directors and others announced an allocation from the Governor’s Education Emergency Relief (GEER) Fund, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM:  Agency meeting.

7:00 PM:  Call with fellow governors.

Wednesday, January 6th

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:01 AM:  Call with local official.

10:05 AM:  Call with a fellow governor.

10:15 AM:  Economic development meeting.

11:00 AM:  Meeting with members of the General Assembly.

12:30 PM:  Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with state officials regarding COVID-19.

2:30 PM:  Meeting with members of the General Assembly.

4:56 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

5:01 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

5:04 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

5:06 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

5:09 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

5:10 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

5:12 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

5:15 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

Thursday, January 7th

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM:  Economic development call.

11:19 AM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

11:30 AM:  Agency meeting.

12:30 PM:  Agency call.

1:31 PM:  Policy call.

3:08 PM:  Agency call.

3:29 PM:  Policy call.

3:35 PM:  Policy call.

4:15 PM:  Agency call.

6:00 PM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Friday, January 8th

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

10:29 AM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

11:34 AM:  Policy call.

2:00 PM:  Gov. McMaster released the 2021-2022 Executive Budget, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

3:45 PM:  Policy call.

4:50 PM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:00 PM:  Agency call.

6:45 PM:  Gov. McMaster spoke at the annual Proudly Pro-Life Dinner, Seawell’s, 1125 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, January 9th 

3:59 PM:  Agency call.

7:30 PM:  Gov. McMaster was the keynote speaker at the 76th Annual Conference of the South Carolina State Association of Fire Chiefs (SCSAFC), Doubletree Hotel, 3200 South Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

-###-

