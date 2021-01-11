Single Snowmobile Crash in Wolfeboro

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Kenneth St.Pierre 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 January 11, 2021

Wolfeboro, NH – On January 9, at approximately 6:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single party snowmobile accident on a section of the Smith River in Wolfeboro. On scene, Conservation Officers along with Wolfeboro Police found a single male who had been riding on the ice when he lost control and rolled the snowmobile. During the rollover, the operator was thrown approximately 30 feet into a large rock. The operator, identified as Heath Cowper, 41, of Wolfeboro, NH, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center via DHART. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, however speed and the lack of a helmet appear to be contributing factors. Riders are reminded to always wear a helmet and eye protection while operating snowmobiles and OHRVs.