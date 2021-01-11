Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,075 in the last 365 days.

Single Snowmobile Crash in Wolfeboro

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Kenneth St.Pierre 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 January 11, 2021

Wolfeboro, NH – On January 9, at approximately 6:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single party snowmobile accident on a section of the Smith River in Wolfeboro. On scene, Conservation Officers along with Wolfeboro Police found a single male who had been riding on the ice when he lost control and rolled the snowmobile. During the rollover, the operator was thrown approximately 30 feet into a large rock. The operator, identified as Heath Cowper, 41, of Wolfeboro, NH, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center via DHART. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, however speed and the lack of a helmet appear to be contributing factors. Riders are reminded to always wear a helmet and eye protection while operating snowmobiles and OHRVs.

You just read:

Single Snowmobile Crash in Wolfeboro

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.