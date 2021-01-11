Two Critically Injured in Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer James Cyrs III 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 January 11, 2021

Croydon, NH – In the early afternoon of Sunday, January 10, 2021, a woman and a man sustained serious injuries after crashing the snowmobile they were operating on private property.

At approximately 1:00 p.m., a snowmobile operated by Anna Sandell, 21, of Portola Valley, CA, and her passenger, Jack McMahon, 20, of Hamilton, MA, collided with boulders when she lost control while traveling down a hill. A member of Sandell’s family, who was riding with them at the time, provided immediate assistance and placed a call to 911, while other individuals on the property went to the scene to help.

Upon receiving word of the incident, Croydon Fire and Rescue, Newport Ambulance, New London Ambulance, Grantham Police Department Officers, and Fish and Game Officers responded to the area and rapidly prepared equipment to travel to the scene. With much appreciated help from good Samaritans at the scene, they were able to assist first responders in transporting Sandell and McMahon out of the woods by use of private vehicles. Due to the life-threatening injury that Sandell had suffered, she was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon by DHART helicopter. Because of the serious, but non-life-threatening injury that McMahon sustained, he was transported by personal vehicle to DHMC for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

The operator and passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the incident, and rider inexperience is considered to be the leading cause of the crash.