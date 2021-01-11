UVC Photonics Releases World's First Deep Ultraviolet Lasers for Disinfection
UVC Photonics has released the worlds first deep ultraviolet diode based lasers for disinfection applications, including for use against SARS-CoV-2.
Poor water quality in many parts of the world and the ongoing pandemic require advances in disinfection techniques. After 5 years of development we are proud to enable a laser based approach.”HELSINKI, FINLAND, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UVC Photonics has released the world’s first deep ultraviolet lasers for disinfection applications, Including for use against SARS-CoV-2. Their excellent beam quality compared to currently used lamps and LED’s allow for extremely efficient system architectures for the inactivation of pathogens on surfaces, in the air, and in water. With a size of only 20 x 20 x 80 mm they are 100 times smaller than previously available deep ultraviolet lasers.
— Scott Buchter, CEO
