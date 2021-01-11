Gov. Wolf to Appoint Liz Gerloff Wagenseller to Lead Office of Open Records

Governor Tom Wolf announced his intention to appoint Liz Gerloff Wagenseller to serve a six-year term as Executive Director of the Office of Open Records, effective January 19.

“Liz brings a wealth of experience to the Office of Open Records,” said Gov. Wolf. “She is an astute administrator with a deep commitment to transparency. Liz will be an asset to the Office of Open Records and a key player in my administration’s efforts to improve transparency in government.

“I extend my gratitude to departing Executive Director Erik Arneson, whose term expires this week. Erik’s hard work and dedication were critical to maintaining and improving the open records process.”

As Chief of Staff to the Auditor General, Gerloff Wagenseller oversees operations, directs strategy and ensures transparency through collaboration with stakeholders, legislators and the public. Gerloff Wagenseller has more than 16 years of experience in the public and private sectors designing and implementing political and communications strategy. She previously worked at two public opinion research firms in Washington, DC — Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research and Peter D. Hart Research Associates, where she conducted public opinion research and devised strategies to help non-profit organizations, unions, political campaigns, corporations, and advocacy groups achieve their mission.