New Virtual Practice Allows for At-Home EEGs in the Time of COVID-19
At-home EEGs offer timely, safe care during pandemic
At home ambulatory EEGs can speed up a potential diagnosis because patients can stay in the comfort of their home, avoiding any concerns about the virus.”CARROLLTON, TX, USA, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, home has become more than just home. It’s a school, office, restaurant and even a place to receive medical care.
— David Collum, D.C., CEO of Texas Nuero Testing
Newly launched Texas Neuro Testing expands home care options for patients with neurological concerns. By offering at-home ambulatory EEGs (aEEG), Texas Neuro Testing gathers the same essential data without spending 72-hours in a hospital or epilepsy monitoring unit (EMU).
“Even with the precautions hospitals are taking to keep patients and staff safe from the coronavirus, we find many patients are still reluctant to go,” says David Collum, D.C., CEO of Texas Nuero Testing. “At home ambulatory EEGs can speed up a potential diagnosis because patients can stay in the comfort of their home, avoiding any concerns about the virus.”
For people experiencing neurological concerns, such as seizures, tremors, loss of balance, visual disturbances, memory loss or concussion, a 72-hour aEEG provides valuable insight to help doctors diagnose or rule out conditions.
An EEG, short for electroencephalogram, records the brain’s electrical signals using small electrodes attached to the scalp. EEGs record patients’ brainwaves so neurologists can diagnose a range of concerns, including concussions, dizziness, headaches and sleep disorders.
Texas Neuro Testing is a 100% virtual clinic. Medical staff screens and evaluates patients in a completely virtual setting, via secure phone or teleconference and then schedules the aEEG to be conducted in the patient’s own home using portable technology and experienced registered technicians. Being a completely virtual practice means that important neurological evaluations can be done anywhere throughout Texas.
TexasNeuroTesting.com was launched in November 2020
Krista Zuber
ZuberDigital
+1 9038180398
email us here