Job Announcement - Law Clerk

The Burleigh County Human Resource Department will be accepting applications from January 11, 2021 through February 8, 2021 for the position of Temporary Law Clerk available in the State’s Attorney’s office. The description below contains a general summary and specific outlines for duties for Temporary Law Clerk. This is an exceptional opportunity to receive actual court experience. Number of Openings: One Type of Recruitment: Internal/External Starting Salary: $18.19 per hour – approximately 40-hour work week, Monday through Friday (May through August). Minimum Qualifications: • Must be a second year law school student from an accredited law school working toward a juris doctorate degree. • Must be eligible for practice under the rules for limited practice of law by law students. • Applicants will be subject to a post offer criminal background check. Duties and Responsibilities: • Assist with the preparation of legal documents, pleadings, motions, briefs and orders; appear in court as required. • Assist with legal research and criminal prosecutions including jury trials and appeals. • Assist attorneys with legal work and anything that is quasi-legal in nature. • Perform other duties as required and assigned. Knowledge, Skills and Abilities: • Communicate clearly and concisely, orally and in writing. • Knowledge of appropriate legal terminology necessary. • Thorough knowledge of purpose and content of documents required and used within the court system. • Must be proficient with word processing software, and posses excellent typing skills. How to Apply: Tip to Applicants: Read and follow the instructions on the Vacancy Announcement, the application, and any other requested item before completing and submitting your application packet. • Applicants must apply online and register at the following address: http://burleighco.com/jobs/. • Applicants must also provide, 1. Resume; 2. Three (3) professional references; 3. Writing sample (not a law review article or case comment); 4. Law school transcript, and 5. Cover letter with a written summary that clearly explains how the applicant’s work experience is related to the description of essential duties and responsibilities, minimum qualifications, and level of work experience. Applications must be submitted on line by the closing date. All other required documents must be submitted to Burleigh County Human Resources, 316 N. 5th St. Suite 106, PO Box 5518, Bismarck, ND 58506-5518 or e-mailed to: drhilborn@nd.gov by the closing date listed. Failure to apply online and send required documents will result in your application not being considered further. Telephone number: (701) 222-6669. Fax Number: (701) 221-3395. • We only accept applications online. We no longer accept paper applications. We do not receive or accept general employment applications. Applicants must apply for a specific position within the County to be considered for that position. All Job Service North Dakota locations or Burleigh County’s Human Resource office can assist you with completing your online application. • Applicants who are residents of North Dakota and eligible to claim veteran’s preference must include Form DD214. Claims for disabled veteran’s preferences must also include Form DD214 and a letter less than one year old from the Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs indicating disability; claims for preference as the eligible spouse of a disabled or deceased veteran must include Form DD214, a marriage certificate, and a letter less than one year old from Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs indication disability, or the veteran’s death certificate. • Applicants who may need additional job information or may require accommodation or assistance with the application or interview process should contact Human Resources at 701-222-6669. Equal Opportunity Employer: The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.