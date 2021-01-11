The Catholic Foundation Announces Scholarship Opportunities for 2021

The Catholic Foundation

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Catholic Foundation has announced its Online Scholarship Application Period will open on February 1, 2021. The Foundation has made it easier than ever to apply with a complete listing of available scholarships, qualifications, and applications on its website. The scholarship deadline is March 1 and the recipients will be notified in May.

Scholarship recipients are selected based on the criteria established by donors who created the funds to support gifted and deserving students by assisting them with the costs of their education. Donors often establish scholarship funds to honor or memorialize friends, teachers, family members, or other loved ones. Since 2007, The Catholic Foundation has awarded over $1.3 million in scholarships empowering over 200 young people to continue their academic and vocational studies. With the continued generosity of donors who share this dedication to education, the Foundation will continue to support students as they answer God’s call.

For detailed information and the full list of scholarships, please visit https://grants.catholic-foundation.org/scholarships. If you have any questions about our scholarship process please feel free to contact Dan Kurth, VP of Grants, at 614-443-8893 or dkurth@catholic-foundation.org.

About The Catholic Foundation

The Catholic Foundation’s mission is to inspire giving and assist donors to provide for the long-term needs of the 23-county Diocese of Columbus. The Catholic Foundation fulfills its mission by seeking donors to establish endowment funds designed to support current and future needs and by distributing earnings according to diocesan priorities and donor intent. It is one of the oldest and largest Catholic foundations in the country, distributing over $156 million throughout the diocese since 1985. For additional information about The Catholic Foundation, please visit www.catholic-foundation.org