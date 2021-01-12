Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Three VA golf courses sell to maximize the 2020 golf course sales year at Smith Mountain Lake just south of Roanoke

The Water's Edge Golf Club, The Waterfront CC and Westlake sell Smith Mountain Lake VA. Brokered by Hilda W Allen Real Estate, golf course sales specialist.

ADEL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willard Construction of Roanoke Valley, Inc. sold their private golf course known as The Water's Edge, and another private course known as The Waterfront, as well as their public facility known as The Westlake. Smith Mountain Lake is a prime area for golf and development. All three courses were owned and operated by the Willards. The brokerage team of HILDA W ALLEN REAL ESTATE of Adel, GA represented the Willards. The McConnell Golf Family are the new owners of Water's Edge and Westlake. McConnell Golf now owns 15 clubs and operates 17. The Waterfront's new owner is Darrell Craft, an attorney from Roanoke and avid golfer.

