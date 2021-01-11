Radon Gas Awareness Month to feature billboards, ads

BALTIMORE (January 4, 2021) — January is Radon Gas Awareness Month and the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) is focusing on new billboard messaging to encourage state residents to visit the MDE website to acquire a free test kit and check levels of the deadly naturally occurring gas in their residences.

The billboards with the radon message will be on Washington Boulevard in Jessup, Route 140 in Finksburg, Route 194 at Woodsboro Bypass in Woodsboro and on Route 30 in Hampstead. The web address for the free test kits is drhomeair.fmbetterforms.com/#/maryland-free.

“This is a great opportunity for Marylanders to test for radon in their homes for free,” said Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles. “Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. It is best to test for it in the winter because it can build to unhealthy levels when doors and windows are kept closed.”

Radon gas, formed by the decay of uranium in the soil, is colorless and odorless. Studies in recent years show that nearly three of every 10 Maryland homes are over the recommended radon action limit of 4 picocuries per liter. An additional nearly 20% of homes are at risk with levels between 2-4 picocuries per liter.

Radon facts will be posted on MDE’s Facebook page every Tuesday in January along with postings throughout the month on the agency’s Twitter and Instagram accounts. For more information about radon testing, visit MDE’s website at mde.maryland.gov/programs/Air/RadiologicalHealth/Pages/radon.aspx.

The agency is also partnering with health departments in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil, Frederick, Kent, Prince George’s, Somerset, Washington, and Wicomico counties to post the free radon test kit link and post about radon awareness on their social media accounts in January. An additional 500 radon tests have been ordered in preparation for the campaign.

Another part of the campaign is sending radon awareness notices on mobile devices in Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, and Washington counties. Retail stores, including Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, Giant Food, Ace Hardware, and Food Lion also are participating in the statewide effort.

The radon ads also will be heard on radio station WYPR in Baltimore City and will be on display on the National Public Radio station’s website, and circulate in the station’s electronic newsletter throughout January.

To read Governor Larry Hogan’s Radon Gas Awareness Month proclamation, click mde.maryland.gov/programs/Air/RadiologicalHealth/Documents/Jan-2021-Radon-State-Proclamation.pdf.